The Australian native bush that is the colour of Christmas

Red is the colour of the season and there is one native plant - ceratopetalum gummiferum - the NSW Christmas bush, that comes into its own just before Christmas to make it the perfect addition to any festive display.
NSW Christmas bush is a hot item in florist shops but the flowers of Christmas bush are in fact not flowers at all.
They are what is known botanically as a calyx - the part of the flower that surrounds the petals in bud stage.
Christmas bush flowers in spring with a show of small creamy white flowers covering the branches and once pollinated if begins to fruit.
First they drop their petals and the calyx begins to swell and turn red along with the developing fruit.
The bright red calyces (plural for calyx) persist on the bush during late spring and early summer.
There are some stunning varieties of Christmas bush available and it's these named varieties that will provide consistent flower quality each year.
Alberys red is a moderately vigorous plant and one of the best for the home garden, or cut flower, as it produces compact dark red calyces, while Johanna's Christmas is a stunning red dwarf form ideal for pots.
If you prefer all your Christmases to be white then silent night or white Christmas are two varieties to keep an eye out for.
With their white calyces they make the perfect accompaniment to Alberys red for a wonderful contrasting display.
Most named varieties of Christmas bush will grow to heights of around 4-5 metres and 2m wide, making them the perfect choice for the average home garden.
Size can of course be controlled through pruning which is usually done when stems are harvested for Christmas.
Christmas bush responds well to an application of Dynamic Lifter or similar fertiliser in January and again in April as new growth begins to emerge.
Best flower colour is produced on plants grown in a well drained soil and full sun position.
Attention to watering is important particularly as plants begin to flower as regular watering throughout spring will yield high quality flowers.
Harvested stems have no requirement for any special solutions; they will last well if placed into fresh water changed regularly.
