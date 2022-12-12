The Canberra Times
Go native for Christmas using versatile Christmas bush to decorate your home

By John Gabriele
December 12 2022 - 2:30pm
GROW WITH GABRIELE

The Australian native bush that is the colour of Christmas

Red is the colour of the season and there is one native plant - ceratopetalum gummiferum - the NSW Christmas bush, that comes into its own just before Christmas to make it the perfect addition to any festive display.

