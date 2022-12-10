Who is really to blame for any heritage council failings?

The ACT's chief planning executive was appointed by the government.
The chief planning executive chairs the Environment and Planning Forum. Three years ago he was invited to explain the contradiction between Notifiable Instrument 2012-622 and information that he had provided to forum members. He responded by cancelling all forum meetings for six months, on the grounds that the forum "may no longer be fit for purpose."
The chief planning executive is an ex-officio member of the ACT Heritage Council. In his role as Director-General of Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development, he appointed the conservator of flora and fauna. The conservator of flora and fauna is also an ex-officio member of the Heritage Council.
All other council members were appointed by heritage ministers.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on environment, climate change and biodiversity will inquire into the ACT's heritage laws and the effectiveness and structure of the heritage council. This follows a review that found that some Heritage Council members had shown unprofessional behaviour ("Canberra's heritage system to be considered by Legislative Assembly inquiry," canberratimes.com.au, December 6).
I look forward to the inquiry's findings on the wisdom of the government's appointments to the Heritage Council.
The report "Road funding boost backed by research, ACT govt says" (canberratimes.com.au, December 7) refers to "preventative resealing" of roads. As the accompanying photograph shows, resealing with coarse gravel bonded by bitumen is not the answer.
Not only are such surfaces unnecessarily noisy, they are prone to becoming porous as the water table rises in persistent wet weather and softens the road substrate. Repeated loading by heavy vehicles eventually beaks up the surface, allowing direct access for rainwater and causing areas of the surface to disintegrate, leaving potholes.
As I see it, the best longer-term solution is to replace the road substrate with a durable gravel layer, that can act as drainage, overlain by a water-resistant inert layer such as coarse quartz sand, topped by a fine gravel-bitumen hotmix blend. Such road surfaces are durable, effectively waterproof, and pleasantly quiet.
Ahh, if only we could believe that "Urban sprawl will never happen in Canberra" as Jack Kershaw from Kambah asserts (Letters, December 5).
The fact is that the supply of land in the ACT is the same as everywhere else: it is fixed, limited, needs to support a diversity of living creatures (including people) and God is not making any more of it.
In just 70 years the world population has risen from 3.5 billion to eight billion. The greed-driven mantra of continuous economic growth demonstrates an abject failure of political leadership both here and abroad.
Australia sadly tops the world with its rate of mammalian extinctions and our heavily modified landscapes demonstrate what devastation humans are capable of in just a couple of hundred years of "development".
We need smart political leadership right now that recognises the threat and plans and provides for sustainable communities that are in harmony with, and are supported by, our natural environment for which we have serious stewardship responsibilities.
Your report on the arrest of the "alleged attacker of anti-China protester" ("Kang Zhao, 30, extradited from Sydney to ACT after anti-Chinese Communist Party activist allegedly assaulted", canberratimes.com.au, December 7), implies the injured person was a member or supporter of Falun Gong. It goes on to describe her and her peers as "anti-communist protesters".
That's a bit of a stretch. The Chinese government is a corrupt and brutal oligarchy. It is no more communist than North Korea is democratic, even though it calls itself the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
For the record, the Liberal Party of Australia isn't liberal, and Captains Flat isn't flat.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.