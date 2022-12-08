Police concerned about teenager missing for a week

Police are concerned that a teenage boy has not been in contact with his family or carers for a week and are asking for help to find him.
They said Jeffrey Friday, 17, had not been seen or heard from since Friday, December 2. He was last seen in Ngunnawal.
He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm (5'9") tall, with short black hair, hazel eyes, and of slim build.
"Jeffrey often frequents Garema Place, including near the carousel," they said in a statement.
"Police are now requesting the public's assistance in locating him as it is concerning for Jeffrey not to be in contact with family and carers for this length of time."
They asked anyone with information that could help them find Jeffrey to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote reference 7289449.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.