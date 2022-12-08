The Canberra Times
Police concerned about teenager missing for a week

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
Jeffrey Friday, 17, has not been seen or heard from since Friday, December 2. Picture supplied

Police are concerned that a teenage boy has not been in contact with his family or carers for a week and are asking for help to find him.

