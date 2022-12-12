Old Donald, as he describes himself, is firm on compulsory voting: "We need compulsory voting or we end up like the UK (eg the Brexit and Johnson debacles) or (much) worse the US (think Trump). But as to the question of when, at 17 I was peed off not being allowed to vote and perhaps get rid of the right wing Pom clone we had ruling the country and reciting hackneyed poetry. But now, in my 80s, I fear for the country if those very younguns (loads of them, I might point out) without essential life experience get the reins. The bottom line is their impressionability: you just cannot expect to have any balanced perspective until at least approaching 30. On the other hand, thousands in the past were dead by that age in several recent massive, cruel and pointless wars. As the king of Siam said to Anna, it's a puzzlement!"