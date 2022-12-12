This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Time can seem cruel. In the mirror in the morning, those eye bags, wrinkles, greying and thinning hair remind me of its relentless passage.
In the late afternoon and evening, too, the unfinished tasks - the unticked lists - stare back accusingly and rob the mind of sleep in the small hours.
Time is a hard taskmaster in November and December, as Christmas mania takes hold and we rush to get everything done by that arbitrary date.
But time can also be a friend.
We look forward to that Christmas lunch but, if we're honest, it's the time after - once the presents are opened, the food eaten, the wine drunk, the deadline met and passed - that we really cherish.
The downtime. The in-between days from December 25 to January 1, when most of us have arrived at our destination, even if it's just a hammock in the backyard, that's the most precious gift. Time to relax, time to do absolutely nothing at all or time to do absolutely everything we denied ourselves during the working year.
And what a year it's been.
Floods, war in Ukraine, a change in government, soaring inflation and galloping interest rates, and the year in which time finally caught up with Queen Elizabeth, Robbie Coltrane, Angela Lansbury, Uncle Jack Charles, Mikhail Gorbachev, Judith Durham, Archie Roach, Caroline Jones, Andrew Symons, Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Olivia Newton-John, to name but a few.
It was the year we dropped our COVID restrictions, even though the pandemic was far from over. We took to the skies again as air travel resumed but the airlines weren't ready and our airports were scenes of unimaginable chaos.
In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson was shown the door after the "partygate" scandal. His replacement Liz Truss was dumped after her unfunded tax cuts triggered a financial meltdown. Three PMs in two months set a new revolving door record.
In the US, the home of the former president Donald Trump was raided by the FBI and a trove of classified documents which shouldn't have been there was unearthed. The predicted red wave at the midterm elections never eventuated, suggesting people have had a steaming gutful of Trump's divisive politics.
And protests in China and Iran have seen ordinary people push back against repressive, autocratic government.
After such a tumultuous year it's easy to feel exhausted and in need of some time out.
And that's what this Echidna will be doing. Steve Evans, Garry Linnell and Fiona Katauskas will keep the conversation going and I'll be back in the burrow in early January.
Until then, have a great Christmas and New Year and savour the time you have with friends, family and pets.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity will examine how police handled the Parliament House rape case in the wake of explosive claims made by the ACT's top prosecutor, who has accused investigators of "quite clear interference". ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury revealed the referral on Friday, when he said the territory government was "taking advice" on how to address the increasingly public stoush. But Mr Rattenbury has also moved to quell fears of a rift between ACT Policing and the Director of Public Prosecutions, saying "professional difference is an acceptable situation".
- Former senior public servant Kerri Hartland has been appointed as the new director-general of Australia's overseas secret intelligence agency, ASIS. She is the first woman to head the agency, taking over from Paul Symon as he ends his five-year term. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Ms Hartland's appointment, saying in a statement that she will bring "excellent strategic, operational and people leadership" to her new role.
- Investigators have found six Melbourne warehouses full of soft plastics after a recycler stopped operations and warn there could be more. Victoria's Environment Protection Authority says about 3000 tonnes of soft plastics have been found across the six sites after REDcycle suspended its recycling program a month ago. A notice issued to the scheme's operators led investigators to the warehouses, managed by logistics companies in Melbourne's western and northern suburbs. "The soft plastics found in the Melbourne warehouses are thought to have come from outside of Victoria ... it is believed that additional sites could exist across Victoria and the country," the EPA said on Friday. Officers are inspecting the sites and working to manage fire risks.
THEY SAID IT: "How did it get so late so soon? It's night before it's afternoon. December is here before it's June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon?" - Dr Seuss
YOU SAID IT: The proposal to lower the voting age to 16 - good idea or bad? And if it's adopted, should voting be compulsory for 16 and 17-year-olds?
Peter says: "The fact is, 16 and 17-year-old potential voters are likely no better or no worse informed than many 'adult' voters about who or what they are voting for. But please, let's be consistent. If at that age you're 'mature' enough to vote and be treated as an adult, then you should no longer be able to enjoy the legal protection provided to minors/children."
"If 16 and 17-year-olds are not getting fined for not voting, then no one else should," says Kevin. "No, the voting age is too low now."
Heather says: "Anything that results in better environmental and animal welfare policies would be a good thing. But many young people are right wingers also. And at 76, I am more of a leftie than ever."
"Yes, they're old enough to vote," says Jennifer, "but don't make it compulsory until they're 18. They have enough stresses at that age coming to terms with the greater social and academic demands on them, so give them the option to choose to vote or not, knowing that at 18 it will be compulsory. (It is at this stage in their lives that the stresses of everyday life can so easily tip teenagers over into mental health problems. Don't give them another thing that they must do.) To make it mandatory and then not fine those who don't comply sends the wrong message. It basically says that mandatory laws can be ignored. Give them the freedom to vote, or not."
Samantha says: "Mandatory voting without the threat of a fine? Why not just call it optional for 16 and 17-year-olds? In fact, why not make it optional until you're 25? Let those that want a say, have a say and those that don't live with the consequence of having no voice."
Old Donald, as he describes himself, is firm on compulsory voting: "We need compulsory voting or we end up like the UK (eg the Brexit and Johnson debacles) or (much) worse the US (think Trump). But as to the question of when, at 17 I was peed off not being allowed to vote and perhaps get rid of the right wing Pom clone we had ruling the country and reciting hackneyed poetry. But now, in my 80s, I fear for the country if those very younguns (loads of them, I might point out) without essential life experience get the reins. The bottom line is their impressionability: you just cannot expect to have any balanced perspective until at least approaching 30. On the other hand, thousands in the past were dead by that age in several recent massive, cruel and pointless wars. As the king of Siam said to Anna, it's a puzzlement!"
Dave says: "Remember, pre-1973, you could have your number pulled out of a barrel and then be sent off to a war (which may be just or otherwise) without the slightest hint of a say in the result. So yeah, old enough to fight for your country, old enough to vote."
Maria agrees with lowering the voting age: "I was a young conservative as per family and Catholic views which we did not dare question. Married at 19, I learned there were other thoughts which could pervade my political views. Now I am probably considered a radical by my peers, and I am admired by my grandchildren for my views, which align with theirs. At 75, a born-again atheist, I vote for policies, not a political party. I believe this world will be that of the younger generation. Let them have their say. I am thrilled that more of them are invested, unlike our generation at that age. Voting rights for 16 and 17-year-olds? Bring it on."
