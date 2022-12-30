Clare Watson examines the move to circulate more scientific studies in pre-print phase (prior to peer review and formal publication) to assist scientists in the search for COVID treatments and vaccines. Although this "aided rapid data sharing", Watson also reports that it "exposed the inner workings of the scientific process to a new audience and laid bare the best and worst of pandemic research". One success story was the clinical trial of a common steroid, dexamethasone, which was shown to reduce COVID deaths by a third among critically ill patients. Having picked up the study in pre-print form, statisticians worked frantically over a weekend to triple check its results, and the study was released to the media few days later in June 2020. Within a few hours the drug was being used globally as a COVID treatment, and at the end of the year it was estimated to have saved one million lives around the world.