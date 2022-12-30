The Canberra Times
Review: The Best Australian Science Writing 2022 is a compelling and timely anthology

By Amy Walters
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
  • The Best Australian Science Writing 2022, edited by Ivy Shih. NewSouth. $32.99.

The Best Australian Science Writing has been a publishing fixture for 12 years. Arguably, this year's edition is more timely than ever. As editor Iv Shih writes in her introduction, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was given front row seats to witness something remarkable - the scientific process magnified." She has put together a remarkable compendium of reportage and cultural criticism.

