The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Loopholes deliver more alcohol-induced heartbreak

By Caterina Giorgi
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reform is urgently needed to put the brakes on rapid sale and delivery of alcoholic products. Picture Shutterstock

Alcohol companies are taking advantage of gaping holes in the territory's liquor laws to create an environment for harm online, aggressively marketing their products to people who are most vulnerable and delivering alcoholic products in as little as 20 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.