Students evacuated following St Clare's College fire

Staff and students at St Clare's College have been evacuated from the buildings after a fire at the school on Friday morning.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called to the Griffith school at about 11.20am after reports of a fire at the college.
No one was injured and the fire was extinguished shortly after.
Firefighters remained on scene at midday while they undertook atmospheric monitoring.
Those on scene reported a significant amount of smoke in the surrounding area.
ACT Fire and Rescue will begin their investigation on Friday afternoon. The fire was not being treated as suspicious.
It is currently not known where the fire had started.
More to come.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
