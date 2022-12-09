The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: December 10, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 10, 1995.

In a fantastic show of community spirit in the lead up to Christmas, The Canberra Times reported that more than 650 riders on 403 motorbikes from Canberra and the surrounding district took part in the annual toy run from Parliament House to Civic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.