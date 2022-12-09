Times Past: December 10, 1995

In a fantastic show of community spirit in the lead up to Christmas, The Canberra Times reported that more than 650 riders on 403 motorbikes from Canberra and the surrounding district took part in the annual toy run from Parliament House to Civic.
They collected a large quantity of toys, food and $1736.35 for the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal and the Smith Family Christmas Appeal.
"We were genuinely surprised by the number of people who turned up. It was beyond our expectations," the president of the Motorcycle Riders' Association of the ACT, Peter Deighan, said.
Toys for kids of all ages were donated including sporting goods, new push bikes, and games.
The ACT Chief Minister [at the time] Kate Carnell, took part in the ride and was impressed by the community spirit shown by the riders. Major Peter Holley of the Salvation Army was happy with the donations and said that they would go to help many local families.
Bill Morris of the Smith Family said that the attendance was the best in the 13-year history of the toy run.
Businesses that also got involved were Belconnen and Tuggeranong Delivery Centre posties and Australian Post, Giralang Tavern and the ACT Veteran, Vintage and Classic Club.
