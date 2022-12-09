The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Kerri Hartland appointed new ASIS Director-General

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:25pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerri Hartland. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Former senior public servant Kerri Hartland has been appointed as the new director-general of Australia's overseas secret intelligence agency, ASIS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.