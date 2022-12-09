Former senior public servant Kerri Hartland has been appointed as the new director-general of Australia's overseas secret intelligence agency, ASIS.
She is the first woman to head the agency, taking over from Paul Symon as he ends his five-year term.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced Ms Hartland's appointment, saying in a statement that she will bring "excellent strategic, operational and people leadership" to her new role.
The Coalition has welcomed the choice as a "critical appointment at a critical time".
Ms Hartland served as deputy director-general of ASIO from 2011 to 2017 and has been working as an intelligence consultant. She has also been overseeing the implementation of all 28 recommendations from the Jenkins review as chair of the Parliamentary Leadership Taskforce.
"I am incredibly honoured to be appointed as the 13th director-general of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service," Ms Hartland said in a statement.
"With an increasingly complex geostrategic landscape, intelligence will continue to be critical to securing Australia's safety, prosperity and sovereignty.
"To lead an organisation that so significantly contributes to Australia's national security is a true privilege."
Mr Albanese and Senator Wong thanked Mr Symon for his leadership over the past five years, saying he has contributed with distinction in senior Defence and intelligence roles and the government has greatly valued his experience, integrity and counsel.
"At a time when Australia's external environment is being reshaped, the work of ASIS is critical to defending our interests and keeping Australians safe," they said in a statement.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton and foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said they regard Ms Hartland as well-placed to deliver the national security leadership that this role requires.
"Ms Hartland brings important operational and strategic leadership experience to this role and we wish her well as she takes on this new appointment," they said in a statement.
Mr Dutton and Senator Birmingham also thanked Mr Symon for his "fine" leadership of ASIS since 2017.
Ms Hartland served as deputy secretary of Human Services from 2006 to 2011 and as secretary of the Department of Employment, Small and Family Business from 2017 to 2020, losing her position when the Coalition merged the then former education and employment departments.
She will commence the ASIS appointment on February 20.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
