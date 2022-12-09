More transparency on dismissal of the heritage council please

Recent media reports have highlighted problems with the ACT Heritage Council, ACT Heritage and related systems and processes. This is a very unfortunate situation for the community and all involved, including those within those bodies trying their best to make things work.
Regrettably those efforts were not successful. It is also unfortunate that the situation had to reach a crisis, and that existing mechanisms did not detect and address the problems earlier. The proposed review is therefore welcomed.
One of the general impressions that may have been given by the media reporting is that everyone on Council or in ACT Heritage contributed to the problems, and that at least in the case of the council, all councillors needed to be removed.
We don't know the details of course, but wonder if this is an unfair interpretation, and that there are or were some, perhaps many people on both the council and in ACT Heritage who were trying positively to achieve good outcomes. We hope that the stand-down of the council was to give space for an open review, rather than reflecting on the performance of all members.
One concern in the complete change of council is the potential loss of critical institutional knowledge and memory, and we hope mechanisms can be found to avoid that loss of information central to the review.
During World War II my father served in an Australian Army Transport Company in PNG and Solomon Islands.
Whenever I hear You Are My Sunshine I recall his story that their Major had only one record and, when in camp, had it played continuously over the tannoy.
Yes, it was that song. Strangely enough, however, Dad still seemed to like it. Perhaps a musicologist would be able to explain the widespread knowledge of and popularity of this ditty.
Late in October major damage was done to a footpath by a truck used by ACT parks to trim the trees along the path that runs through to Gwydir Square from Liffy Court playground in Kaleen.
The path is used by families with prams and young kids on their way to the Maribyrnong primary and infants schools plus others on their way to catch a bus at Gwydir Square.
On the day in October when I passed the supervisor who was checking the work that had been done by his crew, I pointed out the path damage to him. He assured me that as the damage was a trip hazard he would see to it being "fixed" so nobody would be hurt.
The very next day the whole section of the path was fenced off rendering the path safe but unusable.
By November 7 the path repair had not been undertaken and all pedestrian traffic had to do a cross country run through the park which had not been mowed for some time either, so I called Fix My Street to lodge an incident report.
Between then and December 8 nothing happened to address the matter so I lodged a report online through Services ACT. A new incident number was allocated.
Finally, on December 8, someone from ACT Services came to check and said "It's unlikely to be fixed before Christmas". That's really not good enough, Andrew.
So both DPP and AFP want an inquiry into the Parliament House alleged rape case, with regular targeted leaks apparently occurring.
Any decision for an inquiry should be a slam dunk but everyone concerned should be careful what they wish for.
Who knows what could "fall out of folders during regular cleaning"?
The ACT Liberals, while now rejecting light rail to Woden (stage 2B), seem to think stage 2A is OK. Presumably, that's because they think the raising of London Circuit South cannot be halted.
That expensive scheme wrecks the important symmetrical open space that is Commonwealth Place, formed by the iconic clover-leaf carriageways, south of London Circuit. They're part of the important Parkes Way aesthetic, function, and heritage.
The raising of London Circuit is unashamedly to enable inappropriate and vista-destroying "land-value-capture" high-rise property development there.
Actually, both the ACT and Commonwealth governments have gone quiet on stage 2A, and are promoting the road raising as a way to improve pedestrian and bike access in the area. That's already afforded by the installed extensions of Constitution and Edinburgh avenues to Vernon Circle.
Meanwhile, shockingly, no acceptable tram plan exists on how to cross the lake from Commonwealth Park.
The Commonwealth government must immediately stop the raising of London Circuit; preserve the important engineering/landscape heritage of, and the vistas to (especially from Capital Hill) and from, City Hill South; and order the adoption of a better route for the City to Capital Hill section of light rail stage 2 that does not involve Commonwealth Avenue.
I have been informed that the Albanese government, instead of ending the shameful situation of thousands of refugees on bridging visas, has continued the savage cuts to their financial support which were made in 2017.
The cuts to the Federal Status Resolution Support Service Program - what a joke of a name - are "resulting in destitution and homelessness". But that was their status when they arrived here. Has nothing changed for them?
The Albanese government indicated that on election it would work to end the untenable status of the thousands of refugees on TPV, Bridging Visa or SHEV. Our excitement has evaporated whilst we wait for something to be done.
Let's try to imagine walking in their shoes for a day; not years and years.
I write with regard to Head of the National Security College, ANU Professor Rory Medcalf's suggestion that permanent residents should be allowed to become APS staff.
While at the UK civil service, I enjoyed working with colleagues from across the European Economic Area, Turkey and the Commonwealth, who were all permitted to join all but the most sensitive areas of government. Many of these colleagues were ex-Australian public servants and I'm certain their input strengthened policy making as a result.
Transferring security clearance required an exchange of information between vetting authorities, but with a high degree of trust in their Five Eyes, and now AUKUS partners, getting UK security clearance for even new Australian arrivals was straightforward.
Meeting my Australian partner on a UK government posting to New Delhi, my move to Canberra has put my career in national government on ice for at least four years. Were we to have moved to London, my Australian partner would have immediate access to UK government jobs and been able to vote in most elections. Why not extend that right to permanent residents as well?
Re: Andrew Markey's query about the protesters camped near Parliament House (Letters, December 8); the simple answer is the threat of violence.
One woman trying to handle this issue at Exhibition Park in February reportedly had her wrists broken, and there were many other incidents not reported. The convoy protesters have shown multiple times they are happy to use violence to defend their "freedom"; no parking inspector gets paid enough to deal with that.
And sending in the police just gives them propaganda fodder and encourages them. One must admire the effectiveness of their tactics.
Re: "Menial jobs stoke detainee discontent", canberratimes.com.au, December 4).
You report "high rates of prisoner boredom inside Canberra's prison".
Frequently we read in your newspaper about two subjects.
One, that prison should be a re-educational institution, teaching the occupants of the very expensive accommodation to value any paying job. And two, that lots of public works desperately need extra pairs of hands.
Unfortunately, due to an apparent shortage of willing workers, some jobs are performed to the maximum minimum, if at all. Lots of these require only basic training and mostly good will or some sort of incentive.
These gaps could be filled by prisoners at the low risk of spectrum. They would enjoy two possible benefits: Some pay as well as removal of the above mentioned boredom. Another significant benefit would be the human dignity that comes from work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.