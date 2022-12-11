Times Past: December 12, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported a warning from our neighbours about introducing GST.
New Zealand's opposition leader, the Labour Party's Mike Moore, said it was dangerous thinking by the leader of the Australian opposition, John Hewson, to introduce GST without the appropriate safeguards. His comment came days after the opposition sought to pressure the government to issue a report on the success New Zealand had with their introduction of the tax.
Mr Moore acknowledged the success of the GST, and also said it was no longer a central, political issue and it had been introduced in economic circumstances that were very different to those of Australia. He pointed out the New Zealand economy had been relatively prosperous and when the GST was introduced, it freed up what had been a very closed economy.
"The GST is an aggressive tax - it penalises those on low incomes," he said. "That is why we put in a safety net for those on lower incomes. People forget that we put in place a higher minimum wage and family support to protect those on lower incomes."
The secretary of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions, Angela Foulkes, said of Australia, "you have a reasonably open economy, reasonably low personal tax rates and you are in recession". She pointed out that, because of the "aggressive" nature of GST, Australia would not be able to implement the tax in the economic climate of 1992.
GST would make its debut in Australia in 2000 by the John Howard government and since its implementation, there has been very little amendment or changes to the policy. Most recently, in 2016, there were calls to raise the GST to 15 per cent but that has not happened.
