Must-watch television for any tennis fan, sure, but this is here for another reason - the guy who defies Wimbledon's traditional all-white dress code and pulls on a red hat. Nick Kyrgios might be the most divisive Australian athlete but the reality is people want to read about him, and they want to know how he is performing. If he's blowing up and bowing out, they'll tell you he should give it away, that he doesn't care. If he's winning, he's a reformed darling of Australian sport. That's why people will be so intrigued to see how the Canberran performs when he returns to Wimbledon after Kyrgios reached the final of the 2022 tournament, which he dropped to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios has always told us he prefers other things over tennis, that his phenomenal talent can be a burden. But that combination of a short fuse and superb skill - the sublime serve and the soft hands - makes him the ultimate entertainer, even if he refuses to conform to the norm.