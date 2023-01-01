The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The crystal ball: The athletes and events to watch as Raiders, Brumbies, Nick Kyrgios enter 2023

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 1 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Australia's biggest stars will look to shine on the world stage in 2023. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Getty Images

Everyone loves a comeback story. You know the ones that make you feel something running down your spine, like when the country kid done good defies the odds to realise a dream?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.