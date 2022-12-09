The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman charged after allegedly defrauding Yass aged care resident

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a woman following an investigation into the alleged defrauding of an elderly woman. Picture by Karleen Minney

NSW police have charged a 51-year-old woman after she allegedly defrauded an elderly woman in an aged care facility in Yass of $23,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.