Woman charged after allegedly defrauding Yass aged care resident

NSW police have charged a 51-year-old woman after she allegedly defrauded an elderly woman in an aged care facility in Yass of $23,000.
Officers from The Hume Police District began investigating last month after reports an 87-year-old woman with dementia had been defrauded.
On Wednesday evening they arrested the 51-year-old at Yass Police Station, where she was charged with dishonestly obtain property by deception, and goods in custody.
It will be alleged in court the younger woman was caring for the elderly woman in an aged care facility in Yass when she allegedly used the woman's debit card in NSW and ACT over a 12-month period, with charges totalling $23,000.
The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Yass Local Court on Friday December 16.
The aged care facility is working with police to determine if other residents have been defrauded.
