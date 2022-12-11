Archbishop Prowse was entitled to oppose territory rights bill

Terry Fewtrell (Letters, December 6) criticises Archbishop Christopher Prowse for being so ill-advised as to prosecute the argument against voluntary euthanasia in the context of the Senate vote on territory rights, seeking to effectively disenfranchise much of the archbishop's own community.
As I see it, all that the archbishop has done here is to be politically pragmatic, advancing the argument on all relevant fronts in pursuit of any success.
In 1997, in response to opposition to voluntary euthanasia, the Federal Parliament excluded voluntary euthanasia from the scope of legislative subject matter for certain territory legislatures, including the ACT Legislative Assembly.
A continuation of the 1997 position would have maintained the ban on ACT legislation supporting voluntary euthanasia. Having the Federal Parliament continue the 1997 position arguably offered equal, if not better, chances of staving off voluntary euthanasia legislation in the ACT, than the restoration of voluntary euthanasia to the scope of the ACT's legislative subject matter.
The latter carried a strong prospect of an early enactment of voluntary euthanasia legislation by the ACT Legislative Assembly. Clearly, this prospect remains.
It is hard to see, in all of this, any particular disadvantage to members of the archbishop's own community (in the ACT part of his archdiocese). They have all along been able to make their views known to the federal government, including through the Parliament's ACT members.
Of all your online accounts, which would you say is the most security sensitive? The answer is your bank. Yet Westpac seems to have almost ludicrously lax security.
They have extremely weak password controls. And Westpac, have you heard of two-factor authentication?
Now they're pestering me to provide more sensitive personal information - passport ID and such to "strengthen" security. They're even threatening to limit access to my accounts. That's my accounts with a bank where I have been a customer for maybe 40 years.
Recent events at Optus and elsewhere demonstrate what happens when you are forced - bullied - to provide sensitive personal data. Sooner or later that data will be hacked by someone and used for nefarious purposes.
Giving them access to this data makes me less safe, not more, and legislation ought to make it extremely difficult or impossible for them to do so.
On my way home from having my car serviced the other day I received a text message survey from the car service department asking me what I thought about the service and how they could improve the "service experience". (Preferably by not sending me a survey).
I rang my energy company recently to query a bill and immediately received a survey asking about their performance. Every time you ring the bank you're sent a survey. It appears that anyone you do business these days is desperate to survey you. Thankfully my gastroenterologist spared me a survey after a recent procedure. I can't imagine the possible questions.
We appear to have gone survey mad. It's getting to the stage where I wouldn't be surprised to receive a survey after dining with friends to see how I performed as a "dinner companion".
I feel like reprising Peter Finch's famous line from the movie Network, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this (survey) anymore."
Are we going to get surveys from the postie seeking feedback on their performance? Perhaps the police could survey everyone they pull over for traffic infringements. I completely understand companies want to obtain information on their performance but do they really use the information gained from surveys and act on it? It seems to be a waste of time. The Canberra Times could survey readers about surveys. I'm wondering where the next survey will come from.
Re your editorial on the Voice ("National Party wrong to politicise the Voice debate", canberratimes.com.au, December 6).
I find it very disappointing that you have chosen to join the chorus that anyone who may oppose the proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament must be motivated by racism.
Who do you think will really be persuaded by this sort of divisive rhetoric? Those who hold racist views will not be moved from them by such arguments; those who have other reasons for opposition or for doubt will not be intimidated to set their reservations aside.
I seriously doubt that disrespectful arguments will change people's minds - I think their concerns ought to be addressed directly and refuted or deflated in logical and calm ways that will not cause people to dig their heels in.
I can empathise with Peter McLoughlin (Letters, November 29) in his desire for what he sees as territory rights, although I am sure the Howard government was right in its legislation 25 years ago, using the power it had, to stop the Northern Territory being the first jurisdiction in the world to legalise euthanasia.
Soon the ACT will hold another debate. Opinions will be based on a presumption that we know what contributes to the quality of life of another person or our own quality of life when the prospect of death or suffering is real.
Would quality of life then be dominated by the prospective judgments of medical professionals and material well-being and rights, or on services and supports such as palliative care, and relationships, affection and social inclusion?
Whether we like it or not we are not in control. Our life is always a response to challenge or opportunity. Veiling this discussion as about voluntary assisted dying is dangerous. It persuades people that they are useless. The danger is that we will drift into a new type of eugenics.
Isn't it time to have a discussion about a Civic stadium with some truth telling?
The revolving proposal is about money. Can we have on the table who will be gaining this money and who will be paying out and how much?
A fair dinkum (old fashioned truth telling) discussion would bring up why there is no light rail to Civic from the airport for a long time into the future. If we are wanting visitor money to pay for the stadium long term then why no light rail?
Unless people can own up to their motivations and stop making fake business cases then the Civic stadium can stay in dreamland.
Finnish Prime Minister Senna Marin deserves kudos for reaching out to the Pacific.
Her nation finds itself in dire straits. In 1939 Stalin invaded neutral Finland, and in 1945 - with approval from the West - he forced her to cede treasured and historic lands to Russia.
The two nations now share a long frontier, and ex-KGB officer Putin nurtures Stalin's territorial ambitions.
Helsinki has applied to join NATO, but - politics being politics - that will take years to process.
Europe does not speak with one voice on Ukraine, and President Zelenskyy relies heavily on the generous help from America. Prime Minister Marin understands that Europe must cast her anchors more worldwide, to be able to help curb Putin's aggression.
She gained an encouraging reaction from New Zealand, and it is to hoped that she will also gain one from Australia.
After all, Putin's actions include recognised war crimes, and form a threat to world peace.
With the beautiful game's ultimate competition underway in Qatar let's consider making it even more beautiful by preventing brain injuries.
Heading the ball in soccer has long been suspected to be a practice resulting in various neurological conditions.
That's in the past. Today, the claim of a link between repetitive heading of the ball and specific neuropathologies has been strengthened to a point where, while not yet conclusive, is at least probable.
A search for "ball heading injury" in the academic scientific literature reveals a substantial body of evidence suggesting that the potential danger is sufficiently large to warrant a precautionary, preventive stance.
Soccer authorities, including Football Australia and FIFA, can no longer omit questioning a practice that, albeit long-established and accepted, is increasingly associated with an unacceptable level of risk.
Without heading, the survival of soccer is highly probable.
But the improved health of its players is beyond doubt.
Former PM Scot Morrison wants to refer to secret Cabinet documents in defence of accusations about his involvement in the Robodebt scandal. The decision as to whether these documents are allowed should be made by Bernard Collaery.
Oh, for heaven's sake Dave Roberts (Letters, December 8). Fixing the high pollen count with funding from ending light rail is almost Trump-like. The potholes could be fixed if the ACT government tripled the roads workforce - and how'd you like that additional cost on your rates?
Albert M White (Letters, December 8) recalls the words of Anatole France who coined this wonderfully ironic epigram: "In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread".
When Scott Morrison said he believed in miracles on election night 2016 most of us assumed it was meant figuratively. But no. It is heady stuff to think that God performed a miracle especially for you. Not a good choice, God. You missed giving Morrison self-reflection, honesty and integrity.
Rod Matthews (Letters, December 8) agrees with President Macron that Putin would not want NATO on his doorstep in Ukraine and hence the "wars" (sic). He has Baltic States on his doorstep joining NATO but has done nothing. Is it because they don't have the natural resources Ukraine has?
Gordon Fyfe's letter about snail nail reminds me of the snail that reports to police he had been mugged by two slugs. When asked if he could describe them he replied "no, it all happened so quickly".
Gail McAlpine (Letters, November 24) expresses the hope that teals "will turn out in large numbers" for the 2024 election. It is possible that they will be opposed by "zeals" (as in Zed-aligned) candidates, who could also be known as Zealots.
Ms Coco wouldn't have needed to protest for more action on the climate crisis if Premier Perrottet's side of politics had taken meaningful action to seriously address this important issue years ago. I agree with John Winkelman (Letters, December 8) that it is shameful for Dominic Perrottet to applaud such a long prison sentence for this matter.
"Perhaps we may need to look at (re)nationalising [the fossil fuel industry] sector of the economy," writes Terry Gibson (Letters, December 9). I take issue with only one word: "perhaps".
Apart from Chris Steel, is anyone excited about Stage 2A of the tram?
