Archbishop Prowse was entitled to oppose territory rights bill

December 12 2022 - 5:30am
Archbishop Christopher Prowse spoke at the ACT government's euthanasia inquiry in 2018. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos.

Terry Fewtrell (Letters, December 6) criticises Archbishop Christopher Prowse for being so ill-advised as to prosecute the argument against voluntary euthanasia in the context of the Senate vote on territory rights, seeking to effectively disenfranchise much of the archbishop's own community.

