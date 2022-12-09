The deaths of five people with COVID-19 were reported in the territory's latest COVID update, as total cases jumped again to 2610.
A man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s died with the virus in the week between Thursday, December 1, and Thursday, December 8, ACT Health reported.
Two more COVID-related deaths were reported in this week's data from previous periods: a man in his 60s and another man in his 80s.
The total cases climbed from 2239 at the end of last week, while the number of people hospitalised also rose from 33 people to 58, as of 4pm on Thursday.
Three of those in hospital with COVID were in the intensive care unit. None of them required ventilation.
Of the new cases, 870 were recorded on PCR tests, while 1740 people tested positive on rapid antigen tests.
The new cases have brought the total reported in the ACT since the beginning of the pandemic to 218,698.
The highest case load at 517 was recorded on Wednesday, while the fewest cases, 249, were recorded on Saturday.
For vaccinations, 76.8 per cent of people aged five to 15 had had two doses; 78.6 per cent of those aged 16+ had had the requisite three jabs and the 64.7 per cent of those eligible over 50 had the full four does.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
