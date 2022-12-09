In 2013, a Canberra police officer couldn't shake the image of four young children gathered around a tattered Christmas tree, with no presents underneath it.
Back at Woden police station, Detective Sergeant John Giles decided to rustle up the funds to buy the children gifts.
This act received such a generous response, that the officers were able to provide gifts beyond that one family.
The next year 60 children in need had presents waiting for them on Christmas Day, and this year that figure has grown to 1000 who have been helped by the charity drive now known as Kids in Care.
Nine-year-old Zachary Rowswell knows he isn't too young to help out.
"Zach's been quite proactive in doing some charity work the last few years, and from last year he decided that he wanted to do a toy drive for Kids in Care," his mother, Janelle Rowswell, a former police officer, said.
"So my kids are very aware that they're quite fortunate, and like the opportunity to try to help other people."
Ms Rowswell said she had been moved by the interest of her daughters Annaliese and Lily, who at five years old, expressed an interest in helping their brother.
"Even at five they understand that you don't have to have a lot to be able to help other people."
Detective Constable Alex Uren, a board member of Kids in Care, said the charity drive had grown to a point where 1000 children would receive a gift of their choice to the value of $50 this Christmas, as well as other stocking fillers.
"We've also expanded to a point where we can give out presents throughout the year, Easter eggs, back to school supplies and birthday gifts."
"Christmas is a magical time for children and Kids in Care want to make sure that every child gets to experience that magic this year and every year," she said.
Mounds of gifts in bright packaging had amassed, with plans to officially hand them over to ACT Minister for Families and Community Services Rachel Stephen-Smith.
However, unable to attend due to COVID-19, she was replaced by acting deputy director-general for the Community Services Directorate Anne-Maree Sabellico.
"In the ACT there are many children and young people who will not be receiving Christmas gifts," she said.
"The gifts that have been handed over today represent our community coming together to ensure our most vulnerable children and young people have an opportunity to feel included and supported without discrimination."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
