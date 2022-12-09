The Canberra Times
Christmas charity drive Kids in Care delivers 1000 gifts to children in need

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
Zachary Rowswell, 9, and 5-year-old twins Lily and Annaliese Rowswell, wanted to help out with the toy drive. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

In 2013, a Canberra police officer couldn't shake the image of four young children gathered around a tattered Christmas tree, with no presents underneath it.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

