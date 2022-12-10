A balmy summer evening provided the perfect backdrop for the return of the The Canberra Times Canberra Carols by Candlelight to Commonwealth Park on Saturday night.
Crowds came out to mark what, for many, is the unofficial countdown to Christmas Day.
Jennie, Violet and Morgan Warren were starting a new tradition attending their first Carols by Candlelight event.
The soon-to-be family of four had already decked the house out with fairy lights and an advent calendar was providing Violet with a sweet daily countdown.
"It's just something special for us that we want the kids to have something to look forward to every year," Ms Warren said.
"Carols means we can really start thinking about Christmas. We'll be singing and she'll be singing along too this year."
The Woden Valley Choir treated attendees to all the Christmas classics with the Canberra City Band carolling alongside it.
Families pulled out the picnic rugs and dusted off their best red and green attire.
The Shepherd, Gallas and Longley families travelled together from Belconnen to mark the occasion.
Caitlan Longley said the event was a celebration marred by sadness after the recent death of their 12-year-old son from a neurological deterioration.
Ms Longley said the families had come together to support them to give their little girls a great Christmas.
"This is something special," she said.
Jasmine Shepherd had already made her list for Santa and was counting down the nights until the best thing about Christmas arrived.
What was the best thing about Christmas for Jasmine?
"The presents," she said. "And seeing all the family and yummy desserts."
READ ALSO:
The first Canberra Carols by Candlelight were held outside Old Parliament House in 1945, making it the second longest-running event of its kind, after the Melbourne carols.
The Canberra Times partnered with the Woden Valley Youth Choir to put on this year's event, providing financial support after its previous major sponsor pulled out.
The charity sponsor for this year's carols was Lifeline Canberra. Any funds raised during the event and excess sponsor money will be donated to the charity.
A GoFundMe page set up by Woden Valley Choir to help cover costs had raised more than $4100 by Saturday evening.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.