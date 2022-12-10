The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Carols by Candlelight returns to Commonwealth Park to begin Christmas countdown

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated December 10 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle, Jasmine, Elliot, Mellinda, Justin and Lachlan Shepherd, Chloe and Scott Longley, Jack Gallas, Carlie Rossiter, Abigail Gallas, Caitlan and Ava Longley at Canberra's Carols by Candlelight on Saturday night. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A balmy summer evening provided the perfect backdrop for the return of the The Canberra Times Canberra Carols by Candlelight to Commonwealth Park on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.