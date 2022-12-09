The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Right to a healthy environment to be enshrined in Human Rights ACT

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government will push forward with its plan to make a healthy environment a human right. Picture by Megan Dingwall

The ACT is pushing forward with a plan to become Australia's first jurisdiction to make a healthy environment a human right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.