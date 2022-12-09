Dancing is the movement of your body in a rhythmic way.
While dance has always been a part of human culture, rituals and celebrations, today, it is often about recreation and self-expression.
It can also be a competitive activity.
Dr Marty Hirst from Ausdance VIC said dance has many benefits for participants, including physical, mental and social wellbeing.
"Not only is dance good physically, in terms of fitness, mobility, flexibility, bone density and muscle strength, but it's also rhythmic and musical, so you get an element of creativity," he said.
"And then it is incredibly social; it's about group activity, interacting with people, and working collaboratively.
"So here you have the physical, psychological and social benefits all wrapped up in one."
Other mental benefits include greater self-confidence and self-esteem and better social skills.
Dr Hirst said children start learning to dance as soon as they can walk, and some adults take it up in their senior years.
"It's almost like as soon as kids can stand on their own two feet, literally, that they can learn to dance," Dr Hirst said.
"Kids are really interested in dance because it's infectious, and as human beings, we like rhythm and move rhythmically, so it's no surprise young kids love that type of movement.
"Most parents take their toddlers to play-based dance classes, so they do dance as a part of a whole range of different activities, which is where they can also socialise with other kids."
Dr Hirst said in terms of structured and organised dance classes; children would commonly begin these lessons around the same time they start at primary school.
"This is usually the age they have the ability to concentrate and follow instruction, memorise moves and do all that," he said.
"The earlier they start, the more opportunity they have."
There are many styles of dance to choose from, each with its own attractions.
Popular styles of dancing include ballet, cheerleading, ballroom dancing, belly dancing, hip-hop, jazz, and tap dancing.
Dr Hirst said in terms of choosing the right dance school, there were a couple of factors to consider.
"There are so many different styles of dance, from the formal ballet and ballroom to different types of hip hop, street dance, and contemporary," he said.
"And then you have community-based dance classes for children from culturally diverse backgrounds, and we also have dance schools that incorporate Indigenous dance in their programs.
"You also want a dance school that is inclusive because you want the kids to mix and get along together; you want a school with the right kind of attitude.
"And the last aspect to consider is the school's Child Safety Policy."
This is a government requirement in some states.
Dr Hirst said there were adults he'd spoken to who knew they wanted to be dancers at a very early age, and then there were others who wanted to dance simply for the sheer fun of it.
