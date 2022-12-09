The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

ACT HUB will present six shows, workshops and more in 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne Somes, left, Jarrad West and Karen Vickery have companies at ACT HUB. Picture supplied

Starting a new theatre venue is a challenge at the best of times. Starting one while COVID was still a major concern was even more challenging.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.