Children are spoilt for choice when it comes to what style of dance they can learn.
All types of dance offer great benefits, including physical, mental and social wellbeing, but if you've got a child who would rather pop than plie, hip-hop can be a fantastic outlet for them.
Hip-hop dance is a unique and exciting style of street dance most commonly performed to hip-hop music.
It is a vibrant form of dance that combines a variety of freestyle movements to create a cultural piece of art.
Through its three main popping, locking, and breaking techniques, hip-hop dance has evolved into one of the most popular and influential dance styles.
Kaitlin Hague is the director of a dance studio and said the physical demands of hip-hop could be quite high, so kids would get a really great cardio workout in classes.
"They'll be fitter but also enjoy better balance, flexibility and coordination," Miss Hague said.
"Hip-hop is not always about 'hitting it' - it also incorporates moves borrowed from jazz and lyrical styles, so they'll develop new talents and skills."
Miss Hague said that hip-hop tracks were fuelled by the beat, whether fast and furious or laid-back and cruising.
"Dance moves are power-packed, giving the dancer a real sense of strength and 'owning it' on stage," she said.
"Even the most reserved dancer can bring some sass and a cheeky smile to the dance floor. It's a confidence builder, that's for sure."
Miss Hague said hip-hop dancers are encouraged to let the music move them, so classes often provide opportunities for kids to freestyle and improvise.
"This is a great way to develop your child's creativity. The opportunity to express themselves is also a great outlet to blow off steam and rebalance emotions."
Miss Hague said that in dance classes, kids would meet and bond with other children with similar interests.
"It's important to have these friendships outside of school to give them a broader sense of who they are in different environments. This can be especially important for boys, as they may not know other male dancers who can inspire and support them."
Miss Hague said that unlike the structure of other dance classes like ballet, hip-hop classes offer a freer movement style.
"Kids will often hear the latest songs in class, which makes them forget they are learning anything - they're having too much fun."
