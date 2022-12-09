The Canberra Capitals have added an experienced former WNBL star to their ranks for the remainder of the season as the team desperately eye an end to their winless streak this weekend.
Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger will arrive in Canberra on Saturday and is expected to sit courtside with her new teammates for their afternoon game against the Sydney Flames after joining the Capitals on a one-year deal.
"This is really great for the group, because she helps us get better," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said of the veteran recruit.
"She's an experienced, cerebral, hard-working, professional basketball player. So she'll help our group in a training capacity, and she'll help us in games both in the short term and long term.
"It's a huge addition to be able to add a player like Schwaggy halfway through the season."
Schwagmeyer-Belger played three seasons with the Perth Lynx between 2017-2020, and then played for the Flames for the WNBL season in the hub in 2020-21.
Most recently the 1.8 metre-tall guard was playing last year for Serbian team, Red Star Belgrade, but she has also played in Germany, Spain and Romania.
"I hope that I can help bring my competitiveness and toughness to the team," Schwagmeyer-Belger said.
"I am excited to be a part of the Capitals and hope that we will all lift each other up to have a great rest of the season.
"When the call from the Caps came it was a blessing and exactly what I was looking for."
The 32-year-old will be eased into a complementary, yet to be determined role with the Capitals.
Veal said she is in no rush to push Schwagmeyer-Belger into action given she's come from abroad and that the American-Australian may not even play until the Capitals host Perth on December 21.
Schwagmeyer-Belger is the ninth available guard on the Capitals roster but Veal is confident she has versatility to have an impact, especially with her experience.
"We needed help," Veal said. "In that leadership capacity we lost a lot of that from last year's group.
"Whilst we've got some fresh, great talent, and some really nice experienced pieces, we need a little bit more critical mass of, 'this is how we train and this is how we work', and here's some help.
"We're better off investing in a really quality, experienced player, that we can then shift the pieces to play small-ball if we need to.
"She plays tough, hard-nosed on both sides of the ball, and can communicate and lead."
Veal revealed that here were some questions from existing Capitals players in the group about where Schwagmeyer-Belger would play, and the coach was enthusiastic about how the new addition will drive "healthy competition".
For their first home game in five weeks against equally winless Sydney, the Capitals are extremely upbeat about their chances to finally come out on top.
"We're super excited to be back home - it's a good match-up," Veal said. "We need to not be drawn into the Sydney style which is clever and it suits them, but doesn't suit us.
"We need to have awareness that they are going to be I'm hungry, physical and scrappy both on offence and defence.
"But again, we match up well, and we've got some strengths in areas that they don't."
Canberra Capitals v Sydney Flames - National Convention Centre, Saturday 3pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
