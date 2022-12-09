The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight on Saturday night

The Canberra Times Canberra Carols by Candlelight are on Saturday at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park.
The Woden Valley Youth Choir will be on stage singing all the Christmas classics and favourites.
The carols will be on from 7pm to 9.30pm, Canberra's biggest community carols. There will be audience carols, feature songs from the choir and solo performances.
There will be a variety of food vendors at the site. Bring a picnic, rug and your full voice.
Battery-operated candles will be for sale on the night.
