Federal Parliament will be recalled for a sitting right near Christmas to deal with legislation for a power deal hammered out at national cabinet this afternoon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said parliament would sit next week.
National cabinet agreed to a coal cap price of $125, along with direct joint-funded rebates for power bills.
Meanwhile, investigators have found six Melbourne warehouses full of soft plastics after a recycler stopped operations, and they warn there could be more.
Victoria's Environment Protection Authority says about 3000 tonnes of soft plastics have been found across the six sites after REDcycle suspended its recycling program a month ago.
"The soft plastics found in the Melbourne warehouses are thought to have come from outside of Victoria ... it is believed that additional sites could exist across Victoria and the country," the EPA said.
Drive a Hyundai? It's worth checking to see if your car is the subject of a significant recall.
Some 19,500 Hyundai cars have been recalled over concerns they may spontaneously ignite if moisture reaches an internal component.
The recall affects Hyundai ix35 (EL) cars, built from 2014 to 2015, after a manufacturing defect was found in the circuit board in the Anti-Lock Braking System .
And, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles following the release of the first three parts of their Netflix documentary series.
Prince Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple's tell-all Netflix documentary.
In it, Harry accused the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias" and Meghan said the media wanted to "destroy" her.
Conservative MP Bob Seely said there was a "political issue" with Harry's comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than two years ago.
And finally to Germany, where authorities expect to make further arrests in the coming days as they investigate a far-right group prosecutors say was preparing to overthrow the state.
"Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests," Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.
The leader of the alleged plot and their would-be regent is a minor aristocrat called Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, a descendant of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia.
Aged 71, he has been working as a real estate developer.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
