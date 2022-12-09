The Little Burley Christmas Market is on every Saturday including December 24

The Little Burley Christmas Market is being held every Saturday up to Christmas, including New Year's Eve.
The market is held at Commonwealth Place on Queen Elizabeth Terrace on Saturdays from 9am to 1.30pm.
There will be lots of stalls, food and drink and even a visit from Santa.
There will also be performances by local musicians.
Bring a rug and sit and rest in a beautiful location after doing some Christmas shopping.
