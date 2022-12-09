The Canberra Times
AFP, DPP at odds over high profile Lehrmann case

By The Canberra Times
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold. Picture by Karleen Minney

Success, as the famous saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is always an orphan. That certainly seems to be true of the dropping of the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins after a mistrial earlier this year.

