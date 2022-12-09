Success, as the famous saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is always an orphan. That certainly seems to be true of the dropping of the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins after a mistrial earlier this year.
The hostilities that have erupted between Australian Federal Police, responsible for investigating the case, and the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, appears to be motivated by a desire on the part of all concerned to avoid being saddled with the blame for the debacle this case has become.
The issue is no longer about either obtaining justice for Ms Higgins or vindication for Mr Lehrmann. This turf war, which suggests the relationship between the DPP and the AFP is becoming increasingly toxic, seems all about self-preservation.
It was inevitable, in the wake of the decision to drop the charges against Mr Lehrmann last week, that probing questions would be asked about how the investigation was conducted and whether or not charges should have been pressed in the first place.
Anonymous sources within the AFP appear to have launched a pre-emptive strike last weekend by going to the media with claims Mr Drumgold had acted inappropriately by not properly considering police concerns about the quality of the evidence and that there had been political interference.
The DPP initially responded by expressing concern that "potentially legally protected material may have again been unlawfully distributed". He also said that "given myself and others have already raised concerns about matters that are currently under investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further".
The nature of those concerns became apparent when the contents of a letter sent by Mr Drumgold to the territory's chief police officer, Neil Gaughan, on November 1 - just after the trial was aborted - and obtained under FOI were made public.
Mr Drumgold said "key AFP members have had a strong desire for this matter not to proceed to charge" and that when charges were laid "the [investigators'] interests have clearly aligned with the successful defence of this matter".
The DPP suggested there may have been political interference by calling for "a public inquiry into both political and police conduct in this matter ... it appears this is continuing to be a significant factor during the ongoing conduct of this trial".
While both Mr Drumgold and the AFP source or sources have suggested that political interference has occurred, nobody is saying who was interfering or who they were interfering with.
Given those questions go to the heart of the matter, it is obvious that, welcome as it is, the forthcoming investigation by the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity - which will focus on police conduct - is not going to be sufficient.
There needs to be a fully fledged and public judicial inquiry into who did what when and who said what to whom.
That inquiry should be able to investigate all of the allegations, not just those against the police who have reacted angrily to what they claim was the unredacted release of a letter that identified individual officers.
If there has been political interference in the case, which is not improbable, that needs to be brought to light. If either the AFP or the DPP have allowed themselves to be unduly influenced by outside forces that needs to be exposed as well.
As things stand there is a dark cloud hanging over both the AFP and the office of the DPP.
The only way to dispel that suspicion and mistrust is to get to the heart of the matter.
