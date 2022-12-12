The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 13, 1995

December 13 2022 - 5:30am
In an ever densifying city, it would be rare school children would bring home a piglet but this was the case for some children from the Weston Preschool. The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 about the tale of Tonic the piglet.

