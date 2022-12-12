Times Past: December 13, 1995

In an ever densifying city, it would be rare school children would bring home a piglet but this was the case for some children from the Weston Preschool. The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1995 about the tale of Tonic the piglet.
The story of Tonic begins where he was the runt of his litter at Dairy Flat Farm Education Centre and his future wasn't looking very good until a Weston Preschool excursion chance meeting saved his ... bacon.
The children were very excited to have the rather ill-looking piglet and they suggested he needs a tonic to get better, and so the name stuck. Little Tonic played with the kids in the sandpit, was fed from a bottle, sat in the children's laps and was taken home by a different child every night.
"The children had a lot of fun with Tonic and families often threw parties for him and all their neighbours would come and visit the piglet," the teacher, Dorothy Lalor, said. "They would tuck him into bed with a hot water bottle and then bring him into school the next day."
However, time was not on Tonic's side and at just five-weeks-old, Tonic was getting bigger every day and was starting to become more of a nuisance than a cute little piglet. With this realisation, the children knew that it was time for him to go back to the farm.
Understandably, Tonic found it hard to adjust to farm life as life with humans was fun. He was now hanging out with dogs instead of kids. He was not put back with other pigs.
His fate was not clear at the time of the reporting and it would have been entirely probable that a Canberra family may have enjoyed Tonic in a more ... appetising form.
