The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

From Eugowra to Canberra: nine tonnes of Parliament House granite

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Rock Garden Trust director Mike Smith and Shelley Norrie from the Eugowra Events and Tourism Association with the granite slab in Canberra on Friday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While the beautiful marbles of the Parliament House foyer always draw attention, it is the mighty Eugowra granite on which the place is really built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.