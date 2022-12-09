The Canberra Times
Canberra United gives Laura Hughes chance to 'stamp her mark' with Chinese star Wu Chengshu set for facial surgery

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 9 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 6:30pm
Canberra United's Laura Hughes reacts after missing a shot at goal in their season-opener Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has challenged Laura Hughes to "stamp her mark" on Saturday against Wellington Phoenix, as the 21-year-old is set to replace injured Chinese international Wu Chengshu.

