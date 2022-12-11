It's the latest chapter in what is steadily proving to be a fiendishly difficult and complex problem - Stage 2B of Canberra's light rail, between Commonwealth Park and Woden.
As was reported last week, this part of the controversial project is unlikely to be approved "for many years", according to the National Capital Authority. And this looks set to be a debate as ongoing, complex and costly as the light rail project itself.
To the project's supporters, it's easy to point to the success of the tram's Gungahlin branch - how logical, and familiar these red vehicles seem now, after so many years of substandard public transport.
Of course, the city's public transport is still sub-par; Gungahlin's population (more than 87,000 at last count) has benefited greatly from the tram, and there was always the prospect that other parts of the city would one day get the same convenience.
Indeed, early Canberra planners envisaged a tram on major thoroughfares. They also planned around a large artificial lake as the city's majestic centrepiece.
It's clear the problem of getting trams from one side to the other must have once seemed, if not trivial, then something of a bridge to be crossed when encountered, to stretch a metaphor.
But now that bridge - or lack thereof - is upon us and the problem is, for the moment, intractable. Head of the NCA Sally Barnes set out a raft of complicated matters when questioned about the progress of stage 2A last week, among them the strengthening of Commonwealth Avenue Bridge, finalising the route, accounting for the trees and landscaping, outlining the stations - the list is impressive.
It's hardly surprising, given how long stage 1 took. If that process felt arduous, stage 2 will be on a whole other level of traffic and construction pain, from a residential perspective.
It's also not surprising that there is staunch political opposition to any extension of the tram whatsoever, notwithstanding southside needs and want for a tramline from the city.
The Canberra Liberals last week announced that not only did they oppose the project altogether (and would halt it at great expense should they win the next election), but they would divert the funding to more deserving causes, such as health and education. But they didn't express any plan or resolve to improve Canberra's public transport.
This seems shortsighted; voters don't usually go for problems without solutions, and the Liberals may be playing a dangerous game given the outcome of the last "Light Rail" election.
There are certainly alternatives to the current light rail model, involving different and more sustainable vehicles and alternative routes (possibly ones that don't involve crossing the water). But many Canberrans will be exasperated at the idea of the same old debate. Ms Barnes pointed out before the joint standing committee on the national capital and external territories last week, in her view the time for arguing over the light rail as a concept is well behind us.
Instead, it's all about the detail the ACT government seems so very reluctant to divulge, perhaps relying on the "vibe" of the thing as a stopgap.
But with no projected costings or works approval applications, the tram feels, once again, like something of a mirage.
We know it will be expensive, and take a long time to build. But there's only so long Canberrans can believe in a dream when it remains, for the moment, so dreamlike.
