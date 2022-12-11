The Canberra Times
Opposition to Canberra's light rail may be futile, but so is refusing to release Stage 2B details

By The Canberra Times
December 12 2022 - 5:30am
With no projected costings or works approval applications, the tram feels, once again, like something of a mirage. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

It's the latest chapter in what is steadily proving to be a fiendishly difficult and complex problem - Stage 2B of Canberra's light rail, between Commonwealth Park and Woden.

