A home in Conder has quietly broken its own suburb record after selling for $1.875 million via private negotiations.
The five-bedroom home at 18 Florence Fuller Crescent sold to a large local family who wanted to upgrade in the area, said selling agent Jonathon Irwin of Irwin Property.
"I thought the home would likely break the record again ... it's exceptional, with space and a combination of features that are difficult to find," he said.
The previous suburb record for Conder, which was broken by this property in October 2021, was $1.715 million. This sale surpasses that by $160,000.
The home boasts spacious living space, which Irwin said was one of the main drivers behind the record price.
"The size and variety of living spaces the home has to offer make it very attractive as a family home," he said.
"Not to mention the amazing movie theatre and heated, self-cleaning pool.
"If a home is unique and attractive like this one, there is always a chance it will set a new benchmark."
The home had been under the seller's ownership since the previous record was set in 2021, when it changed hands via an online auction at the height of the pandemic.
Irwin said the number of suburb records being set in Canberra at the moment showed buyers were well and truly still active in the market.
"There were record household savings during the pandemic, and a lot of people have had significant increases in the value of their home and are in a good position to upgrade," he said.
"We spoke with a number of buyers for this home looking in that $1.5 million to $1.9 million range, and if the right home was to come up for them, they would be ready to purchase.
"As buyers get more confident that interest rates are stabilising, they'll become even more active in the market again, and we will still see record sales."
