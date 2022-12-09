The Canberra Times
Conder Home breaks its own suburb record after selling for $1.875 million

By Sara Garrity
Updated December 10 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:03am
This sale surpasses the previous one by $160,000.

A home in Conder has quietly broken its own suburb record after selling for $1.875 million via private negotiations.

