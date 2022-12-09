The Canberra Times
Canberra's most popular suburbs of 2022 for home hunters revealed

By Jessica Taulaga, Sara Garrity
Updated December 10 2022 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
Properties in Canberra's Inner South had the most views per listing. Picture by Ashley St George

Canberra's most popular suburbs have been revealed, with Deakin in the city's Inner South trumping the list as the suburb with the highest views per listing for 2022, according to Domain data.

