Glyn Davis has said publicly what few senior public servants have dared in more than a decade: it is not wise to strip the nation's public service of all resources but that which is required to keep the lights on.
The public service needs to be staffed appropriately to be able to learn from past failure and think ahead to what crises it could be called upon to deal with.
It is a logical conclusion to draw from the many independent reports commissioned in the wake of government programs that have gone horribly wrong.
The public service has a stewardship obligation that goes beyond just the operational day-to-day delivering for Australians on behalf of the elected government, Professor Davis said in his end-of-year APS address.
"Stewardship is the ability to anticipate, plan, record outcomes, and learn. Stewardship is about now and the endless future, a public service with a shared memory and capacity to act when required," he said.
But that is particularly hard to do when the APS does not have capacity. It is doubtful that the APS has that at present. Several royal commissions will surely tell us soon enough.
The implicit warning was not a view we would have heard from his predecessor as head of the Prime Minister's department, Phil Gaetjens. Nor his boss, Scott Morrison, who told the APS to stop asking for more resources and let ministers do the thinking.
Confected anecdotes of bloated bureaucracies have driven a mindset that it is always good to be cutting. This is borne from a belief that efficiency dividends, which have ranged from 1 to 4 per cent a year over more than three decades, spur innovation.
Doing more with less has been a core tenet of the dominant New Public Management philosophy guiding Australia's public sector. Both sides of politics contributed, pressured by poorly tended federal budgets.
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, when in opposition, saw it bluntly: "The term 'efficiency dividend' is just another way of saying job cuts," she said in 2020. At the election, Labor committed to keeping the practice in place for the next four years.
When not managed well, efficiency dividends can undermine capability in policy, implementation, and delivery, wrote business leader David Thodey and his panel on the 2019 independent review of the APS.
Seeing efficiency dividends were here to stay, the Thodey-led panel recommended that a portion of the savings be set aside for long-term investment in APS-wide capability improvements and transformation.
Senator Gallagher and the APS reform team, led by Gordon de Brouwer and Peter Woolcott, have an opportunity now to embed both a mindset and capacity for learning and long-term thinking - even if they are stuck with the efficiency dividend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.