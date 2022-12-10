The Canberra Times
Efficiency cuts do more harm to the nation than just axe APS jobs

December 11 2022 - 5:30am
Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Professor Glyn Davis. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Glyn Davis has said publicly what few senior public servants have dared in more than a decade: it is not wise to strip the nation's public service of all resources but that which is required to keep the lights on.

