They've been bruised and beaten all season, and the hits kept coming for the Canberra Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
Despite never backing down from an intense and physical contest against the Sydney Flames, the Capitals suffered yet another WNBL defeat, blowing one of their best shots at a long-awaited victory.
Both the Capitals and Flames entered the game without a win this season, and both teams showed how hungry they were to change that record.
But the Capitals came up empty-handed one too many times when it counted most on the offensive end, and couldn't stop the Flames' flow in crucial periods in defence, losing 92-80.
"It was really physical out there, we just need to lock in on our defence. We got a lot of buckets," new Capitals recruit Nicole Munger said post-game.
The Flames also benefited from 17 points from 23 free-throw attempts, in comparison to Canberra's 13 from 15, and some of the officiating calls did appear to rattle coach Kristen Veal courtside.
"We let them get to the line so many times and they made those shots," Munger said.
"We just have to refine our defence, focus and buy in and hopefully the scoreboard will be in our favour soon.
"We keep getting hungrier, we just have to keep trusting the process."
In front of 1205 loud fans at the National Convention Centre, including NBA legend and new Sydney co-owner Luc Longley, the Capitals had an arm wrestle on their hands against the Flames.
Injuries have plagued the Capitals, and into their round five clash the story was no different, with US import Rae Burrell sidelined for a week nursing a toe injury.
That caused another starting five reshuffle with Jade Melbourne, Shaneice Swain, Alex Bunton, newcomer Nicole Munger and Emilee Whittle-Harmon on the floor.
Brittany Smart (12 points) was still banged up but was able to return after missing their last game in Adelaide, and Opals star Melbourne (12 points, 10 assists) did not back away from the physical battle in her second game back from an ankle injury.
Defensively early the Capitals were stuck on the Flames like glue and forced turnovers and misses from the visitors.
Offensively they took a little time to find their groove, wasting some prime chances to take advantage of their hard work at the other end of the court.
Then a perfect Smart three-pointer ignited an awesome 12-point flurry in the final three minutes of the first quarter to give the Capitals a 27-23 lead at the opening break.
From there the train ran off the tracks though.
The Flames had previously averaged under 70 points a game, but were able to put up 90 against Canberra at home.
They did so by winning more rebounds, more one-on-one battles and getting more reward for the shots they put up.
An improved second quarter had the Capitals chasing an eight-point deficit, and that extended to 11 points after the third, 74-63.
Eight points down with just less than three and a half minutes on the clock, Canberra certainly had their opportunities to make a fairytale finish, but the Flames stood tall till the end.
Keely Froling and Shyla Heal proved most damaging, both putting up over 20 points with Jocelyn Willoughby not far behind with 19.
The Capitals will have to regroup fast with no less than the greatest of all time - Southside Flyers' Lauren Jackson - set to return Canberra to play her old team next Sunday.
"Everyone is looking forward to getting back out there and maximising these next eight days," Munger said.
"It's another game, another test for us and we're excited about that."
WNBL Round 5
Sydney Flames 92 (K Froling 22, S Heal 21) bt Canberra Capitals 80 (S Swain 15, E Whittle-Harmon 13)
