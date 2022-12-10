The Australian government has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over human rights violations following the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini who was arrested for not wearing a hijab.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday announced Australia will impose sanctions, under its Magnitsky-style laws, on Iran's Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on the protesters.
Australia has also announced it will also impose human rights sanctions on seven Russian individuals involved in the attempted assassination of former opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Senator Wong said in a joint statement with Assistant Foreign Affairs minister Tim Watts, "We employ every strategy at our disposal towards upholding human rights - ranging from dialogue and diplomacy to sanctions - consistent with our values and our interests."
Medibank, one of Australia's largest private health insurers has completed a cyber security overhaul, months after a major hacking scandal.
Medibank has resumed all customer-facing platforms on Saturday morning after temporarily shutting down its IT systems to improve security. All retail stores and call centres will remain closed until Monday.
The overhaul was in response to a massive cyber attack in October, carried out by Russian cyber criminals.
And finally, today marks the 30th anniversary of then-Prime Minister Paul Keating's landmark Redfern speech.
It was the first time an Australian political leader had publicly recognised the death and destruction wreaked on Indigenous culture and society by white settlement.
Professor Megan Davis, a Cobble Cobble woman and one of the key figures behind the Uluru Statement from the Heart, said in many ways Mr Keating's speech at Redfern Park "was the beginning of the truth-telling process in Australia".
The current Labor government is set to hold a referendum on enshrining an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in our constitution, as recommended by the Uluru statement, in the second half of next year.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.