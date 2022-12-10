The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Gov imposes sanctions on Iran, Medibank completes security overhaul after hack

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 10 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medibank has completed a cyber security overhaul. Picture Shutterstock

The Australian government has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over human rights violations following the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini who was arrested for not wearing a hijab.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.