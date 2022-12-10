Trainer Norm Gardner has backed jockey Kayla Nisbet to put a tumultuous week behind her and deliver a winning ride at Canberra Racecourse on Sunday.
The hoop was charged by Racing NSW stewards on Wednesday with accepting money from punter Jacob Hoffman and giving false or misleading evidence to stewards. Also charged were Jordan Mallyon and Jack Martin. The jockeys are permitted to continue riding until a hearing is held, with a date yet to be set.
The trio are set to ride in Canberra on Sunday, with Nisbet on Gardner's Devine Miss in the Federal.
Nisbet only returned to racing at Wagga last Monday after taking six months off due to medical reasons and Gardner expects her to be at her best on Sunday.
"I have full faith in Kayla," Gardner said. "She rides with honesty, integrity, is a lovely lady and I have no problems putting her on my horses.
"She's doing well. She's a little bit on edge as you would expect when you don't know what's going to happen but she's in good spirits.
"Kayla knows the horse well, rode her most of last prep and got a couple of placings. She knows how to ride her and I'm sure she'll produce a super ride."
A mare with three wins and five placings from nine starts, Devine Miss is difficult for Gardner to place.
The lucrative Highway races in Sydney on Saturdays are an option, however current rules restrict the access of Canberra-trained horses to the $120,000 contests.
Devine Miss was nominated for this week's Highway but missed out on a run despite holding a superior benchmark to most of the horses in the field.
Gardner is one of many frustrated Canberra trainers however he's taking the situation in his stride.
"She was in for Saturday but never got a run," Gardner said. "I'm a bit over the Highways, we can't plan because we can't get into them."
