Shannon Rollason has spent five years developing Kayla Hardy into an elite swimmer.
So the coach would love to be in Melbourne this week to watch the Canberra talent make her Australian debut at the World Short Course Swimming Championships.
Instead, Rollason will be in Sydney watching the remainder of his squad contest the NSW championships.
It's a frustrating quirk in the schedule but it's also a sign of the progress of the ACT Hub since its inception in 2018.
"As Jess Hansen showed last year, you can do it from Canberra," Rollason said. "The rest of the squad is looking at Kayla and thinking the same thing.
"The squad's building momentum and they'll be using Kayla as inspiration."
Hardy is the second member of the squad to represent her nation after Jessica Hansen competed at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
The 27-year-old has since moved to Melbourne to pursue opportunities outside of swimming, but with Hardy picking up where Hansen left off, Rollason is confident the squad is in a good place.
"When we started in 2018, I didn't think we'd have someone on that Tokyo team," he said. "That certainly happened earlier than expected so we're probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we'd be.
"Next is to put more people in nationals finals. We'll look to go from one or two to four or five. That's the first step, if you get into finals you're a shot at making teams."
Hardy will contest the 100 metre individual medley, 200m IM and 400m IM this week, her campaign kicking off on Tuesday in the 200m IM. At just 19, selection in the Australian team was an unexpected bonus to a successful year.
With the Paris Olympics the primary goal in 2024, this week marks the perfect opportunity to receive a taste of international racing without the pressure attached.
"This is the first time I've ever swum at a competition like this before," Hardy said. "It will be very different from state and national-level competitions. I'll stick with my own plan and hopefully learn as much as I can.
"I'm hoping to learn how the top athletes go about their lives, what they eat, how they train, how they prepare to race. I'll try get some little tips to improve myself."
Hardy joined the ACT Hub when it was established in 2018 by Swimming NSW in partnership with ACTAS.
The squad was designed to enable swimmers from Canberra and surrounding country NSW towns the opportunity to train in a high-performance environment without being forced to relocate to a major city.
Rollason joined after eight years in charge of the AIS swimming program, along with two years as Denmark's head coach.
The mentor recognises that while the top swimmers in the region flow through to his team, he can't have success without the support of the clubs across the ACT.
With Hansen and Hardy emerging from the squad as Australian representatives, the coach is optimistic the next generation of swimmers will follow in their footsteps.
"When Jess made the Olympic team, that changed the mentality of some of the swimmers in Canberra," Rollason said. "They realised you can make it from Canberra, you don't have to go somewhere else.
"We've got some good club coaches around the city. It's not just about this program but building up the entire region. We need a multitude of programs to build and we've got that going now."
