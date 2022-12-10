The Canberra Times
Michelle Heyman double leads Canberra United to A-League Women's victory over Wellington Phoenix

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 10 2022 - 7:24pm, first published 5:50pm
Michelle Heyman takes on goalkeeper Brianna Edwards in Saturday's win over Wellington. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovioch has backed star striker Michelle Heyman to make a long-awaited Matildas return after another impressive performance on Saturday.

