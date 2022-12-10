Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovioch has backed star striker Michelle Heyman to make a long-awaited Matildas return after another impressive performance on Saturday.
The 34-year-old scored a double to lead the side to a commanding 3-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix at McKellar Park.
Heyman has long been one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the A-League Women's and was previously a mainstay in the Australian team.
The striker scored 20 goals in 61 appearances for the Matildas, but last turned out for the side in 2018.
Popovich declared Heyman had done enough to make an international return and backed her to feature at next year's World Cup if she continues to perform at this level.
"She's a leader in every way," Popovich said.
"What she's done in the past is just unbelievable and moving forward I think she's putting her hand up again for the Australian side and I hope to see her in the World Cup next year."
The hosts controlled the contest from the opening whistle, with Grace Maher opening the scoring in the ninth minute with a classy finish.
Laura Hughes came close to converting an opportunity of her own soon after before Heyman made no mistake in the 27th minute.
Canberra United withstood a Phoenix onslaught late in the first half before they resumed their dominance after the break.
Heyman made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute to close out the scoring.
Popovich gave his striker the chance to take an early breather but the veteran was determined to lead by example and played out the contest.
Heyman said Canberra United's A-League Women's campaign remains her immediate focus but she's not giving up on her dream of playing in a home World Cup.
"I think I'm good enough," Heyman said. "I think I could work on a few things and playing within the Matildas (previously) I know the players, I know the style so I've already got an advantage in that aspect. Sometimes my brain can be a little bit faster than my body so I've just got to see if I can keep up.
"The body does get sore, it doesn't recover as quick as I'd like it to but [Clare Polkinghorne] is still doing it and I've had a conversation with her. It's a lot harder now at our age but it's always in the back of my mind.
"I imagine playing in a World Cup on home soil is something special so I'll just keep enjoying my football, having fun with my team and then we'll see what happens."
Canberra United secured a crucial three points with Saturday's victory, their first of the season after back-to-back draws.
The goal now is to build on the performance and string a number of wins together.
Canberra United will head to Perth to face the Glory next week before they return home to play competition leaders Melbourne City.
It's no doubt a tough fortnight but Maher is confident the team will be up to the task.
"We super excited about that performance," Maher said. "To put in not only three goals, which we thought we deserved with all the chances we created, but also to keep a clean sheet at home.
"If I was looking from the outside in at the games that we've played and the things we're creating, I'd be scared.
"Now we're putting them in the back of the net, Michelle Heyman is on the score-sheet, I say look out."
AT A GLANCE
A-League Women round three
CANBERRA UNITED 3 (Grace Maher 9', Michelle Heyman 27', 53') def WELLINGTON PHOENIX 0
