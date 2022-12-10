The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sunday Space: As Artemis I returns, the next Moon mission heads off.

By Brad Tucker
December 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unlike the Apollo era, the who and what of Artemis II and III is very different. Picture NASA

The Artemis I mission, using the Orion capsule, which launched atop the new Space Launch System rocket 24 days ago, is scheduled to make its return back to Earth Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.