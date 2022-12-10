The Artemis I mission, using the Orion capsule, which launched atop the new Space Launch System rocket 24 days ago, is scheduled to make its return back to Earth Monday morning.
It is scheduled to splash down at 4.40am AEDT Monday off the coast of California.
While the Apollo missions only took three days, Artemis took the scenic route so to speak.
Clocking over 2 million kilometres in travel, it travelled about 40,000 km further away from Earth than any other human-carrying capsule has previously.
The return of the Orion capsule is not the end of the trips to the Moon, it is just the beginning. Artemis II, currently scheduled for launch sometime in 2024, will be the first to carry humans to the Moon since Apollo 17. It will only do one loop around the Moon, and come back to the Earth with a total time of about 10 days.
Artemis III will land humans on the surface in 2025, spending about a month there.
Unlike in the Apollo era, the who and what is very different - it won't be just landing American males on the Moon.
Artemis II will have a Canadian on board while Artemis III will have the first woman and the first person of colour on board.
Artemis IV will assemble the space station around the Moon - called the Gateway. We also expect to see an Australian-built rover landing on the Moon as part of Artemis IV. It would make Australia the fifth country to land an operate a rover on the Moon - with the goal of finding and extracting oxygen from the surface.
This new phase of exploration is not just these NASA-led missions. To achieve all of the goals, multiple groups and countries are involved.
Tomorrow, a private Japanese company, ispace, will launch their Hakuto-R lander to the Moon in support of the future Moon exploration. The Hakuto-R lander will be launched to the Moon by SpaceX. ispace was contracted by NASA as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services to start sending equipment and supplies to the Moon to aid exploration and future human missions.
Their ultimate goal is to have regular, cost-effective missions to the Moon as a cargo transport. Essentially, efficient Moon shipping.
It is not just for NASA either. The lander will have the United Arab Emirates' first Moon rover, the Rashid. It will mark the UAE's first mission to the Moon and if successful, the fourth country to successful land and operate a rover on the Moon.
ispace is already planning their next missions, which will include more landers and rovers either built by Japan or other countries.
This is what makes this new phase of Moon exploration exciting. It is not just two countries, competing against each other to be first. Multiple people, countries, and missions are involved.
As humans all around the world have been looking at the beautiful Moon in the night sky with wonder and awe, now people from all around the world are coming together to explore it.
