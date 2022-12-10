Blake Ivery has enjoyed plenty of success in the Cricket ACT first grade competition.
The batsman has shared in numerous grand final wins with Tuggeranong Valley over the past four years and helped lead the side to victory in last week's one-day final.
One thing, however, had eluded him until now. A first-grade century.
Ivery finally broke that barrier on the opening day of the second two-day match of the summer, scoring an impressive 110 to anchor Tuggeranong's innings in their clash with North Canberra Gungahlin.
It was a moment the 23-year-old will remember for a long time.
"It was a really good feeling," Ivery said. "It was a pretty tough day and I wasn't hitting them well but I managed to stick around and knuckle down.
"I was just trying to not give an opportunity to the opposition to take a wicket. I wanted to hang in there for the boys. We weren't in a good situation for the majority of the day until we got to 200 and started to get a few more runs."
Tuggeranong Valley eventually reached 340, stumps called as they lost their 10th wicket. Captain Craig Devoy also passed 50 to help put his team in a commanding position at the midway point.
The veteran took over from Ivery as skipper this season but the youngster continues to play a leadership role within the side.
Devoy was thrilled to see his teammate reach triple figures and backed Ivery to pile on the runs throughout the summer.
"Blake is very confident in his game at the moment," Devoy said. "Last week he hit 85, he really loves the long format and as a team we're very proud of him.
"He's played first grade for four years, he was our skipper the last two. He's taken a step back this year and that's relieved a bit of pressure. Blake is just relaxed and loving his cricket at the moment."
While Tuggeranong Valley are in a solid position, the memories of last week's loss to ANU remain fresh in their minds.
After scoring 9-343 on day one, ANU made steady work of the run chase to secure a five-wicket win.
Devoy knows his bowlers will have to work hard to bowl North Canberra Gungahlin out but he's confident there will be no repeat of round one.
"After ANU chased down 340 last week you you start to doubt your plans," Devoy said.
"Having Shane (Devoy) available for us next week to bowl gives us a big weapon for our bowling attack.
"If we back our bowling plans and stay in the contest all day, it will give ourselves the best chance to win late in the day."
CRICKET ACT TWO-DAY ROUND TWO
Tuggeranong Valley 340 v North Canberra Gungahlin, Eastlake 4-313 v Western District, Weston Creek Molonglo 237 v ANU 2-75, Ginninderra 9-220 v Queanbeyan
