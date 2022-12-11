Fresh off a 4-0 series lashing by the Adelaide Giants, the Canberra Cavalry are hopeful of a quick bounce back against the league leaders this week in the capital.
Canberra's 2-5, 5-10, 2-11 and 3-4 defeats in Adelaide saw them fall out of the top five in the Australian Baseball League (ABL) standings with eight wins.
Their next series won't get any easier, facing the ABL favourites with the best win-loss record in the league (17-3), the Brisbane Bandits.
Only three weeks ago, the Bandits smashed the Cavalry 4-0, and coach Keith Ward knows that will light a fire in their bellies before game one on Thursday night.
"Brisbane is in our division and they're on top," Ward said. "The guys are at a stage now where they've got to start proving to themselves that they belong in this league.
"Our mentality moving forward is just having that little chip on our shoulder and trying to compete the nine innings.
"If we do that, and get on the scoreboard early, then good things will happen."
Ward is demanding his players get on the front foot early against the Bandits and don't let up, so they aren't left "chasing runs".
"We struggled to get base hits and mount pressure against Adelaide," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do but we've got to reset quickly.
"They're certainly fighting, like typical Cavalry teams before them - there's no quit.
"And there's still a lot of season to go, so I'm confident we can turn it around and get back on track."
Canberra Cavalry v Brisbane Bandits at Narrabundah Ballpark, Thursday, December 15, 6.30pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
