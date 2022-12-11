The Energy Minister Chris Bowen has rejected concerns from power companies about government plans to cap the price of gas and coal.
The National cabinet agreed on Friday to cap gas at $12 a gigajoule and coal at $125 a tonne for 12 months, as part of a plan to lower rising energy prices.
"For anyone to argue that they need to make more than $12 a gigajoule is just ridiculous, and I don't think that argument is going to hold any water," Mr Bowen said on Sunday.
"This is Australian gas under Australian soil and Australians should pay a a fair price for that, but they shouldn't be paying a wartime price leading to very high profits for a few companies and endangering industries right around the country."
Upward pressure on all prices - not just electricity bills - is unlikely to go away soon.
Unemployment is likely to remain at very low levels, according to economists.
In October 32,200 jobs were added to the economy, driving the jobless rate back to 3.4 per cent from 3.5 per cent in September.
The unemployment rate is expected to remain in the mid-threes when the Australian Bureau of Statistics publishes labour force figures for November on Thursday.
Telstra has apologised to thousands of Australians who had their details published accidentally online by the communications giant.
The company said the release of the names, numbers and addresses of some unlisted customers was not the result of any malicious cyber attack and was a mistake.
"For the customers impacted we understand this is an unacceptable breach of your trust," Telstra executive Michael Ackland said in a post released online.
"We're sorry it occurred, and we know we have let you down."
Tasmania is to mark the first anniversary of the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy where six children died and three were injured when a jumping castle lifted into the air.
A public commemoration at Devonport's Market Square will be held on Thursday evening, with members of the community invited to leave a flower or message in the sculpture.
"It's the day our hearts broke for the Hillcrest Primary School community," Devonport mayor Alison Jarman said.
"The tragedy rocked our close-knit community, it will no doubt for a long time."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
