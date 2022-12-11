Spinning Ginninderra to victory was the last thing Josh Benney thought he'd be doing when he made the decision to return to grade cricket this summer.
A wicketkeeper who spent the last few years playing social cricket, Benney is more familiar with receiving the ball rather than bowling it.
But the roles were reversed at Stirling Oval on Sunday and the veteran made the most of the rare opportunity to send a few down.
Benney finished with 3-24 as Ginninderra bowled Weston Creek Molonglo out for 129 to secure an 18-run victory.
"Josh hasn't played grade cricket for more than four years, maybe even 10 years," Ginninderra captain Rhys Healy said. "He's been playing social cricket and can whack them with the bat. He's played predominantly second grade but come up for a couple of white-ball games.
"He's been wicketkeeping in second grade but he bowled a couple of good leggies at training this week and I thought we might need him.
"With the pace on, batting was looking pretty easy. Weston Creek hurt us badly in the powerplay. Pace off and at the stumps was the way to go and Josh picked up three, it was good to see for the big fella."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While optimistic his team would prevail on Sunday, Healy was realistic in assessing Ginninderra's chances prior to the match.
The side was without their frontline pace bowling attack and taking on a talented Weston Creek Molonglo squad.
Jay Blamey (29) and Brad Thomas (40) set the platform with the bat before Sam Gaskin (21*) finished off the innings to reach 6-147.
Robert Trickett got the run chase off to a flyer before the Ginninderra spinners took over and strangled their opponents on a low and slow deck.
The victory effectively secures the Tigers a place in the top four with two games remaining in the regular season, to be played in January.
"They've got some great batsmen," Healy said. "John [Rogers] is one of the best in the comp and they've got a couple of guys who can whack the bowl.
"Our bowlers were undermanned so we knew we'd have to field well and we did, we held our chances, we played to the plan with the ball and with a bit of luck we got home.
"We did all the little things right and it's good to be pretty much in the finals now."
In Sunday's other matches, Shane Devoy claimed 4-5 to lead Tuggeranong Valley to a commanding victory over Eastlake. Akshay Joseph had earlier scored an unbeaten 73.
Peter Guthrie and Ethan Bartlett each scored half centuries for Western District in their win over Queanbeyan.
On Thursday night, Michael Spaseski produced some of the cleanest hitting seen all season in a stunning 133* off 72 balls to lead North Canberra Gungahlin to a 10-wicket win over ANU.
North Canberra Gungahlin 0-157 def ANU 8-156, Western District 5-150 def Queanbeyan 5-149, Ginninderra 6-147 def Weston Creek Molonglo 129, Tuggeranong Valley 2-162 def Eastlake 64.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.