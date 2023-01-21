Luc Longley has an obvious soft spot for the nation's capital, reflecting fondly on how it influenced his trailblazing rise in basketball.
The WA product was only 16 years old in 1985 when he first set foot in Canberra at the Australian Institute of Sport.
"The residence hall hadn't been built yet, so I was living at ANU and hitch-hiking back and forth to the campus," Longley told The Canberra Times while back in the ACT recently.
At that stage he was a towering young talent bursting onto the scene, and many more trips to the AIS would follow.
A year later he landed a US college scholarship to play basketball at the University of New Mexico, and by 19 he made his debut for the Boomers, before becoming a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls between 1996-98, playing alongside Michael Jordan.
The story of one of Australia's greatest basketball exports is well-known among fans, but it all might not have happened without that time in the capital.
"There's no doubt in my mind that I wouldn't have even been in discussion to go to college if it hadn't been for the exposure and coaching at the Australian Institute of Sport," Longley said.
"I grew up in Canberra. I went from a pimply boy to a young man here, so it's a place dear to my heart.
"In my mind it's always associated with basketball development, and now when I go back to the AIS there's [a street on campus named] Luc Longley Way which makes me feel very proud."
In the last two years the very existence of the AIS in the capital was threatened by prominent Australian sporting figures supporting a costly proposed relocation to Queensland ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.
New Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins squashed that talk in October, which was especially good news for basketball, with both Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence program and the NBA Global Academy working in tandem out of the AIS.
"It does feel like the nation's capital is where our elite sport should reside and it's already got legacy of that," Longley said on the subject.
"The AIS was really the first exposure I had to high-level coaching and I just soaked it up.
"Whatever model it's in, whether it's in the AIS or the NBA Academy or a combination of those, taking kids out of local programs, and giving them elite coaching is always going to unearth more talent."
The former Boomers assistant coach is back on the Australian basketball scene after some time away from the limelight, and is enthusiastic by what the next generation of homegrown talent have to offer the sport he loves.
Since joining the Sydney Kings and Flames ownership group in December, he's keen to get more involved in the NBL and WNBL again.
"It's lovely to be back in amongst it," he said. "I was living quietly in the bush a couple of years ago and then things started to change, and I like change, and here I am."
Longley was a surprise face in Canberra for the Capitals' game against the Sydney Flames last month, keenly watching his team claim their first win of the season.
"The NBL and WNBL is becoming a better option for players by the minute," Longley said.
"The level of play, I believe the level of professionalism, the level of exposure to opportunity - all that is making it a really good league to be in.
"I'm really enjoying being involved in it and seeing it grow. It's a fun league."
Melanie Dinjaski
