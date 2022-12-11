Emerging Sydney Thunder talent Ollie Davies has had the same pre-game routine for years.
The day before each game, the boy from Sydney's Northern Beaches grabs his surfboard and dives into the ocean.
Monday, however, will be different.
With the Thunder in Canberra to prepare for Tuesday's season-opening Big Bash clash at Manuka Oval, Davies will have to change his regime.
Unfortunately, beaches are in short supply in the ACT.
While a change in routine can cause havoc for some athletes, Davies has taken the lack of waves in his stride.
The 22-year-old has established a love affair with the capital in recent years, having made his Thunder debut at Manuka Oval in December 2020.
Davies hit a rapid-fire 36 off just 22 balls to burst onto the scene with a bang. Just last month, he scored a century at Phillip in a tour game against the West Indies.
So while Davies may not be able to go for a surf on Monday morning, it's fair to say he's pretty excited to be back in Canberra.
"Surfing gives me the ability to get away from cricket," Davies said. "The day before a game I prefer to be going for a surf than hitting cricket balls. Most of my work is done during the week, then the day before the game is about getting in a good head space to go out there and score some runs.
"I've scored a few runs down here in Canberra. I love playing here and I love playing at Manuka. It's usually a good batting wicket and we get close to a full house."
Davies is one of a number of emerging Thunder players looking to take his game to the next level this summer.
New captain Jason Sangha has long been touted a future Test star, while spin bowler Tanveer Sangha (no relation) is another graduate of the Australian Under 19s team.
The Thunder have come close to breaking through for a second crown however have fallen short in the semi-finals the last two years.
There is a belief within the franchise this will be the year the young stars develop into consistent performers and lead the team to their first title since 2016.
"We've got some good young players who are a few years away from reaching their peak," coach Trevor Bayliss said. "We've got some good experience around them so hopefully they'll learn quickly.
"They've got a lot of talent so hopefully they start to hit their straps this next year or two."
While he burst on to the scene with his stunning performance at Manuka Oval in 2020, it's been a frustrating two years for Davies since that innings.
A number of injuries have limited his opportunities in the Big Bash and for NSW, while a hip operation in March hampered the batter's pre-season and prevented him from surfing for five months.
So Davies' first goal for the Thunder campaign is to play all 14 games, but he's also thinking big in his quest to become a consistent performer.
"Playing against the West Indies was a good head check to know I can score runs against quality bowlers," Davies said.
"Now it's the ability to score consistent runs against good bowlers. Everyone can score runs here and there but the next step is to do it as consistently as possible."
