After the world was turned on its head in recent years from the pandemic, 2022 saw an uplifting shift back to pre-COVID times, with some cracking sporting tales to tell.
Nick Kyrgios is like a box of chocolates - you never know what you're going to get. It's the one guarantee about the enigmatic Canberran, who has been wowing crowds and then making them tear their hair out in equal parts for the best part of a decade.
But things were different in 2022. There were plenty of gasps, but mostly for his on-court feats.
It all started when he teamed up with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Australian Open doubles crown - the first Canberran to be a grand-slam champion.
He seemed to find some sort of rhythm that allowed him to be himself - dummyspits and broken racquets - and thrive in terms of results.
He went on a mesmerising, career-best run at the All England Club, which included multiple Kyrgios antics along the way, culminated in facing Novak Djokovic in the final of tennis' biggest tournament.
He won the first set against Djokovic, but was unable to defeat the Serb who charged to a four-set win and his 21st major title. The biggest talking point in the aftermath of the tournament was how much public perception of Kyrgios had shifted.
Long criticised for his wasted potential and lack of commitment to a sport he is so naturally gifted at playing, Kyrgios looked like a world-beater at Wimbledon, and his promising form in 2022 looks set to continue in 2023 if he can stay injury-free.
His Wimbledon campaign rolled on despite being charged with allegedly assaulting his former partner. Kyrgios is seeking to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds, with the case to return to the ACT Magistrates Court on February 3.
Are we still talking about this? Seriously? We're about to enter the 14th year of stadium discussions, and we're still no closer to an outcome than we were back in 2009.
The future of Canberra Stadium is at the centre of the debate. It is still a world-class playing surface and has facilities capable of hosting elite sport, but it's old. It's tired. It leaks.
The Australian Sports Commission owns the stadium and the AIS Arena, but it has not invested any money in either for almost 20 years. It led to the arena being shut in 2020 and while the stadium has a few years left, it needs major upgrades.
The stadium and arena topic entered the federal election campaign for the first time this year, with David Pocock and Zed Seselja effectively waging a turf war to win a seat.
Pocock won, and part of his platform was to build a new convention centre and stadium precinct in Civic.
A federal Labor win should've also been a trigger point for ACT Labor to have positive discussions about the issue, but ACT Chief Minister hasn't even raised it with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Instead, Barr has shifted his preference away from a Civic precinct and wants to put his energy into redeveloping Canberra Stadium. It'll be cheaper and quicker, he says.
But there was another twist. Canberra's peak tourism, business and events bodies joined the Brumbies and Raiders in launching a new "inverted dome" proposal for a city stadium and convention centre.
It was submitted to Albanese, Barr and Pocock. Barr said it was interesting, but then revealed he wanted to build a concert pavilion in Civic rather than a stadium.
We can't wait to see where this discussion goes next year. But don't hold your breath for a shiny, new stadium before the end of the 2020s.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart stunned the NRL and copped a one-game ban and $25,000 fine for his extraordinary post-game spray at Penrith half Jaeman Salmon after the Panther kicked out at Tom Starling's groin while the Raider was tackling him.
"Where Salmon kicked Tommy - it ain't on," Stuart said in his press conference. "I've had history with that kid. I know that kid very well. He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now."
Stuart explained that the outburst stemmed from "history" between his family and Salmon, and he later apologised for his comments. Salmon meanwhile earned a grade one contrary conduct charge for his actions on Starling, accepting a $1,000 fine.
The Raiders endured a nightmare start to the year but somehow dug deep to make a sensational charge to the NRL finals with an epic finish to the season.
Before the season even began they lost their starting halfback Jamal Fogarty and after one round their veteran hooker Josh Hodgson suffered an ACL injury. Jarrod Croker's return form injury this season was also short-lived and multiple other setbacks kept hitting the squad.
Raiders fans were fuming early in the year. The saw a premiership window closing as the team kept surrendering first-half leads before fading in the second half.
They'd seen this car crash before and they wanted answers and a turnaround. They got it.
Fogarty's comeback in round 12 steadied the ship for the Raiders, and they went on a tear from there, winning nine of their next 12 games to squeeze into the top-eight.
When they scored a thrilling upset against the Storm in the first week of the finals, there was even talk the Raiders could go all the way. However they fell to eventual grand finalists, Parramatta in the semi.
In 2022, the Brumbies were busy. They importantly re-instated 'ACT' in the their name and after years of financial difficulty, secured their future by selling a 49 per cent stake of the club to private investors, which is expected to inject millions into the organisation.
On the field, there were the usual Brumbies success stories, such as Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper being Wallabies captains, and some departures too in Tom Banks to Japan, Scott Sio to Exeter and Dan McKellar left to join the Wallabies coaching staff.
The latter point led to the return of a Brumbies legend in Stephen Larkham as new head coach.
But most notably, 2022 delivered heartbreak for Brumbies fans as the team fell painstakingly close to a Super Rugby Pacific final only to be dudded in the semi by a contentious referee decision.
After months of speculation, in December the ACT government sealed a huge $28.5 million deal with the GWS Giants to secure another 10 more years of AFL and AFLW in Canberra.
The Giants are also set to receive an extra $5.5 million in the agreement that keeps the western Sydney club linked to the Canberra region until the end of 2032.
The hefty price tag was an increase on the previous decade-long deal worth $23 million, but would see up to two AFLW games played in addition to three AFL games at Manuka Oval, with an option for the ACT government to purchase a fourth.
The CBR logo will feature on the Giants' guernsey, and the club promised dedicated engagement with the AFL community in the capital.
The ACT government are hopeful the partnership will continue to inject money in the Canberra economy, with Barr revealing in budget estimates this year that the two Giants AFL games played at Manuka Oval in 2021 delivered an estimated $1.47 million.
In February it was a heartbreaking finale to an otherwise uplifting season for the Capitals.
Players and coaches were "backed into a corner" by the WNBL with its bungled management of a COVID-19 outbreak in the team that brought their finals campaign to an abrupt and unfair end.
It also left a $30,000 hole in the club's budget in a rushed effort to upgrade Tuggeranong Basketball Stadium as a solution for the finals, only to be denied by the league.
The WNBL instead re-scheduled game two of their semi-final series against the Lynx from being a home game, to an away game in Perth, and with too many of the Capitals squad stuck in isolation and uncertainty around the rest of the squad, they were forced to withdraw.
This year also signalled a changing of the guard at the Capitals. Coach Paul Goriss left to take up an opportunity in the WNBA, paving the way for Kristen Veal to step into the role.
The playing group also changed. Kelsey Griffin left a giant hole, with Jade Melbourne picking up the leadership reins for the 2022-23 season.
Canberra's Kelsey-Lee Barber was already a javelin world title-holder before 2022, but this was her career-best year.
She claimed yet another world title in July and just two weeks later she won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, topping off an unforgettable season. Making the achievement more remarkable was the COVID-19 infection she had to endure in between those events.
Barber is the first woman in history to claim back to back javelin world titles and she now has a swag of major meet medals, including Commonwealth Games bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018, and Olympic bronze last year in Tokyo.
The one thing missing? Olympic gold. Everything she does this year will be aimed at standing atop the podium in Paris in 2024.
UP THE MILK: The Canberra Raiders finally have their own NRLW team, and in 2023 they will make their debut, recruiting from the regions as well as abroad with head coach Darrin Borthwick leading them in their inaugural season.
QUEANBEYAN CULTURE: Local sporting teams from Queanbeyan dominated in 2022. From the Tigers winning the men's and women's AFL Canberra finals, to the Monaro Panthers claiming the NPL Men's title, and the Whites hoisting the John I Dent Cup.
TOUR DE FORCE: Canberra's own BikeExchange-Jayco rider Michael Matthews had one of the most thrilling performances of his career to claim stage 14 at the Tour de France. It was five years after his last stage victory at the iconic event, but he turned back the clock in the ride, dedicating the win to his daughter.
HENDERSON'S TRIPLE: Before 2022, ACT mountain biker in cross-country disciplines Bec Henderson hadn't won a single World Cup title. But in the last 12 months, she not only claimed her maiden title, she added another two to the trophy cabinet. Her incredible year rightly ended with the gong for Australian cyclist of the year in the mountain biking category.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.