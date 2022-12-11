The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Mark Kenny | Scott Morrison early exit from Parliament a possibility as Liberal fallout continues

By Mark Kenny
Updated December 11 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took a fortnight to count but the final result in the November 26 Victorian state election made clear as of Friday evening, should have fear ricocheting around Peter Dutton's party room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.