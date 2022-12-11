Now that the Australian territories are constitutionally able to introduce legislation on the issue of voluntary assisted dying, we citizens need to provide advice to our legislators on how we would like them to proceed.
Around the world there is a growing movement to provide assistance to die, for people for whom continued living has become intolerable. Each of the Australian states has now legislated to make it possible for people with certifiably incurable disease, to receive help from the medical profession to end their life. They must be certifiably, not expected to live for more than six or in some cases, 12 months, and certifiably fit to make such a request.
Now in my 87th year, I am aware of the legitimacy of the statement that I hear increasingly from my peers, that "getting old is not for wimps." I can easily understand a situation where, the prospect of a quiet and peaceful death could be a marvellous release from what for many, have become, hellish, final years of life.
I am attracted to the proposal by Dying with Dignity ACT, for an alternative way of dealing with death through the development of an Elective Death Unit. In the words of that proposal: "The Elective Death Unit would provide any adult ACT citizen with an elective death following:
a) provision of a reason for the wish for death
b) offers of help through counselling or other assistance as needed.
c) a cooling off period negotiated with the person wanting to die. The decision to die would be as respected as the decision to live.
The proposal outlines a series of principles that would justify an elective death, including that:
It is the responsibility of government and therefore the whole community to ensure that everyone dies well; a good health system guarantees a good death; elective death is defined as a voluntary decision to shorten one's own life; an elective death is a peaceful, pain-free, and quick death; a civilised society respects the rights of its citizens to die at the time of their choice; to elect death is a legitimate goal for people to have. Elected death is a matter of individual choice and for that reason, the state should support it; the purpose of an elective death is to provide citizens with a peaceful death, free of suffering and ultimately to create a more peaceful world for us all.
The legislation that is now operating in Victoria and Western Australian and soon to be operating in the other four states, is in my view, overly restrictive and bureaucratic. I think that in the ACT we can take a leaf from some of the European countries which have implemented much less restrictive regimes, and which are widely applauded by their communities.
