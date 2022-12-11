The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

No injuries after tree falls across Glenloch Interchange during wet weather in Canberra

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:32am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No-one was injured after a tree fell onto a car at Glenloch Interchange during a rainy commute on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.