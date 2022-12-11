No-one was injured after a tree fell onto a car at Glenloch Interchange during a rainy commute on Monday morning.
The tree blocked traffic about 100 metres from the off ramp from Caswell Drive onto Parkes Way, but it had been cleared by 11am.
The car was removed from the scene, and paramedics were not called, an ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said.
Firefighters attended, but had left by 10.40am, handing it over to the ACT government's Transport and City Services department.
The incident occurred after the Bureau of Meterology warned of severe thunderstorms over parts of NSW and the ACT, with a trough generating gusty, fast-moving storms.
That alert had been cancelled for Canberra by late morning.
It came after a wild and windy night in the capital region.
By 11.30am, more than 23 millimetres of rainfall had been recorded at Canberra Airport since about 2am this morning.
Last night, the ACT Emergency Services Agency issued a warning for strong winds.
The ESA urged people to be cautious around trees, secure loose items and have emergency kits ready.
During storms, the State Emergency Service advises that people should:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
