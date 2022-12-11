Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.