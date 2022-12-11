The Bureau of Meteorology warned of severe thunderstorms for parts of the ACT on Monday morning.
A trough is generating gusty, fast-moving thunderstorms over parts of NSW, the agency said in its alert.
It comes after a wild and windy night in the capital region.
By 8.30am, more than 20 millimetres of rainfall had been recorded at Canberra Airport since about 2am this morning.
The storms are likely to produce damaging winds in Armidale, Orange, Canberra, Tamworth, Moree and Dubbo.
A more detailed alert will be issued if severe thunderstorms develop in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
Last night, the ACT Emergency Services Agency issued a warning for strong winds.
The ESA urged people to be cautious around trees, secure loose items and have emergency kits ready.
READ MORE:
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.